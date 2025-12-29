Percentage of Women Executive Roles Increased at Nations Largest Banks

Study Results Show Women Hold Just Over 60 Percent of Most Prominent C-Suite Positions

INVER GROVE HEIGHTS, Minn., Dec. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The percentage of women in executive roles at the nation's 50 largest banks increased less than one percent from 29.47 percent in the 2024 study to 30.39 percent in the current study, according to the latest Women at the Top® (WATT®) Study.

The study also reveals that more than 60 percent of those female executives hold C-level positions at the very top of their organizations, up slightly from 59.38 percent last year. The number of C-level female executives has remained steady at a total of 133.

In 2015, women held only 129 of the 720 total senior management positions compared to 220 of the 724 total senior management positions in the 2024 study. That represents an increase of almost 13%. Since 2015, the number of senior management positions held by women has seen a steady increase. The study from 2025 reflects an increase of over 30 percent. Prior to 2015, there were several years of stagnated results where women comprised only 17 to 18 percent of the total senior management positions.

"Although there was a significant decrease of 36 senior management positions in the top 50 banks since the 2024 study, the total number of C-Suite female executives holding the most prominent positions remained the same. This is a positive trend overall for women in management positions," said Regina Barr, founder and CEO of Red Ladder, Inc., and the Women at the Top® (WATT®) Network.

There have been movements up and down in positions reported in the past. There are now three women in Chief Executive Officer (Bank) positions based on this year's report. However, division CEOs did decrease from seven to six this year. Here's a look at several key positions in the new WATT® Study.

Chief Executive Officer (Bank) 3 – increase



Chief Executive Officer (Bank Division) 6 - decrease



Chief Financial Officer 3 – decrease



Chief Credit Officer 6 – increase



Chief Audit Officer 12 - decrease



Chief Risk Officers (CRO) 16 – increase

The number of the top 50 banks with zero women in management has fluctuated between two and three over these last few years. In 2024 this number was two.

Barr stated, "There are some shifts in the c-level positions in banking that will continue to need monitoring. In addition, the jury is still out on the impact of the back to the office movement on women in senior management positions as well as the shifting economy."

Barr added, "One area we need to keep our eye on is the impact of AI on women in business, and whether that helps or hinders them in their career advancement. As in all industries and positions, the answers remain to be seen. Key to this question will be whether there is AI related bias in evaluating and recruiting women leaders." Barr also noted that effective sponsorship of women and the AI business environment will continue to be critical.

About the Women at the Top® (WATT®) Study: Students at Weber State University in Ogden, Utah, led by instructor Terrilyn Morgan, conducted the 2025 WATT® Study. Students identified and ranked by asset size the nation's 50 largest commercial banks, using Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. data as of December 31, 2024, and then used publicly available information such as annual reports to determine the number of women in leadership positions. The WATT® Study, conducted regularly since 1999, is sponsored and managed by the Women at the Top®.

About the Women at the Top® (WATT®) Network: The Women at the Top® Network is a nationwide community of aspiring and high-achieving women who share the desire to develop and nurture their own leadership skills and those of other women.

Regina Barr and Women at the Top® (WATT®) has provided a space for professional women to invest in their social capital through a variety of programs for more than 20 years.

