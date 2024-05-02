Percival to Fast Track Product Development with Centric PLM

The other solutions were nowhere near as well-rounded as Centric PLM SMB with its range of modules and capabilities for emerging brands. Post this

Over the past two years, Percival has gained notoriety and experienced explosive growth with the team expanding from five to 20 and year over year revenues steadily increasing.

"As you grow a business and bring more people onto the team quickly, it becomes challenging to align everyone," says Gabbie Hart, Senior Merchandiser at Percival. "The rapid growth we've experienced over the past two years is a trajectory we want to continue, and we knew it was time for a system that could help get us there."

Teams at Percival were experiencing challenges commonly faced by up-and-coming fashion brands such as misaligned business operations, limited visibility of product development processes and project milestones, business critical information being stored in disparate locations and work being carried out in spreadsheets and email. These challenges were resulting in valuable time being lost and increasing frustration amongst team members.

Percival selected Centric PLM SMB, the cloud-based PLM solution specifically designed for small and mid-sized businesses, to future-proof their operations. "We looked at a few different PLM systems to house all of our information in one location," shares Hart. "The other solutions were nowhere near as well-rounded as Centric PLM SMB with its range of modules and capabilities for emerging brands."

Both Hart and some of her Percival team members had used Centric PLMTM in past roles and cited their familiarity with the system, and firsthand experience of its impressive functionality as key drivers for selecting Centric Software as a partner.

"For me, the critical path functionality of Centric PLM SMB is an essential," says Hart. "The biggest thing for us is to streamline and speed product development processes and to give teams complete visibility of project milestones."

Percival expects to save an enormous amount of time with their PLM implementation and over half of their team will be using the system in phase one of the deployment. They also look to power quick, data-informed decision-making and achieve increased accuracy and communication across teams.

"We are in the early stages of working with the Centric Software team and to date all of the demos have been brilliant, and our teams are eager to start using the system," says Hart. "While we are currently focusing the first phase of the project on refining our product development processes, the fact that Centric Software offers much more than just PLM, puts us in the best position to evolve our future growth strategy."

"We are delighted that Percival has selected Centric Software as a partner to support this critical time in their growth phase," says Fabrice Canonge, President of Centric Software. "With Centric PLM as their foundation for product development, we look forward to seeing how rapidly Percival can accelerate their growth and achieve success."

Percival (https://www.percivalclo.com)

Based in Hackney, East London, Percival menswear combines a classic quintessential British sense of style and rare, internationally sourced fabrics and materials. This of course means we construct high quality garments all over the world over with skilled craftspeople.

We serve some of the rarest designer clothing with our seasonal collections. We aim to bring something different to your clothes hangers, to provide a bit of self style and pride, you look good when you wear it this well. These are quality menswear garments that always meet our rule of 'Subverting the Classics'.

We also produce premium wardrobe staples with our Auxiliary 'Routine Critical Daily Goods' collection. These pieces are designed as the building blocks of every outfit of every day and can easily be paired with our directional pieces. Easy.

