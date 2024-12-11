Perelel Health Named in Fast Company's Fourth Annual List of Brands That Matter Awards

This year, Perelel closed their Series A led by Unilever Ventures with 130% YoY growth, launched groundbreaking products, and introduced their first celebrity spokesperson. Perelel took bold steps to advocate for systemic change to push for more women's health research funding. Post this

"We're so proud to award such a wide variety of honorees this year and shine a spotlight on leading marketing executives," said Brendan Vaughan, Fast Company editor-in-chief. "The thread that binds brands like Arc'teryx, Tony's Chocolonely, and the NFL together is their commitment and creativity in how they build connections with audiences through cultural relevance."

Fast Company's Brands that Matter awards are open to companies of any size, from multinational corporations to small businesses. Applications are judged on their emotional resonance, cultural significance, timeliness, clarity, and originality.

"Being named on this list is an honor beyond anything we could have imagined when we started Perelel. From day one, we set out to not just create products, but to spark a movement—one that would elevate the conversation around women's health and address the gaps that have gone unnoticed for far too long. This recognition is a testament to our mission, our community, and the collective power of all of us who believe women deserve better," said Perelel Co-Founder & Co-CEO, Alex Taylor.

2024 was transformative for the brand. Perelel closed their Series A led by Unilever Ventures with 130% YoY growth, launched groundbreaking products such as Peri Support Pack [new category for the brand] and Cellular Hydration Powder. The brand also introduced their first celebrity spokesperson, Mandy Moore (whose recent video collaboration generated 2M+ views for the brand in 48 hours), while deepening partnerships with a diverse network of voices.

Perelel took bold steps to advocate for systemic change through the Perelel Pledge announcement as well as the Perelel Universe campaign, gathering nearly 30,000 signatures to push for more women's health research funding and bringing their mission to Washington, D.C. alongside some incredible change-makers.

"More than anything, this award is a reflection of our incredible team and the vibrant community that has rallied around us. We have proven that when women's health is on center stage, change isn't just possible—it's inevitable," said Perelel Co-Founder & Co-CEO, Alex Taylor.

Perelel is the first and only OB/GYN-founded vitamin company offering clean, targeted nutrition for each distinct stage of people's hormonal journeys. Launched in 2020 by Victoria Thain Gioia, Alex Taylor, and Dr. Banafsheh Bayati, the company's 19 SKUs focus on supporting women's nutrition throughout every hormonal stage. In 2022, Perelel expanded their product suite to include a line of products formulated to support mens' health and fertility. In 2018, Victoria and Alex, both pregnant with their first children, found themselves navigating the wild and unregulated world of prenatals. Their respective paths to parenthood were marked by confusion, frustration, and loss (Victoria suffered four miscarriages in order to have four children). Today, they are the proud mothers of six kids under six. The search for better solutions and a shared frustration over the lack of information on what to take while pregnant inspired them to bring a more targeted and honest solution to the prenatal supplement industry, followed by postpartum and general wellness. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) does not hold supplements to the same standards as conventional foods or drugs, so manufacturers are responsible for handling safety testing, labeling, and quality standards themselves. This leaves consumers vulnerable to misinformation, predatory marketing, and a lack of control over their bodies. Perelel has set out to change this while elevating the standards of women's health research.

