Perez Mayoral, P.A. Expands Statewide Presence With New Tampa Office to Serve Homeowners Across the Tampa Bay Area

Perez Mayoral, P.A., a law firm dedicated to representing homeowners and condominium unit owners in disputes with their associations, has announced the opening of a new office in Tampa, Florida. The new office is located at 7815 N Dale Mabry Highway, Suite 201, and expands the firm's ability to serve property owners throughout Hillsborough County and the broader Tampa Bay region. The Tampa office marks a significant step in the firm's continued expansion across Florida. By establishing a physical presence in Tampa, Perez Mayoral aims to provide local homeowners and condominium owners with direct access to attorneys experienced in handling disputes with community associations. The firm expects the office to serve clients not only in Hillsborough County, but also in neighboring areas including Pinellas, Pasco, Polk, and Manatee counties. Perez Mayoral, P.A. focuses exclusively on representing homeowners and condominium unit owners in disputes against their homeowners' associations (HOAs) and condominium associations. This homeowner-focused approach distinguishes the firm from most community association law firms, which typically represent associations themselves. Perez Mayoral does not represent associations under any circumstances, and its practice is devoted entirely to advocating for property owners. As a result, the firm has developed a reputation as one of the few law firms in Florida whose practice is dedicated solely to representing homeowners in disputes with their associations. The firm handles a wide range of matters involving community associations, including improper or unlawful assessments, selective enforcement of rules and restrictions, election and governance disputes, denial of access to association records, and breaches of fiduciary duty by board members. In addition to governance and enforcement disputes, the firm also represents property owners in cases involving property damage resulting from an association's failure to maintain common elements or building components. These claims often involve issues such as roof leaks, exterior wall failures, plumbing failures in common elements, and other conditions that can cause damage to individual units. The firm's work in this area often involves pursuing repairs, damages, and other relief where an association has failed to meet its legal obligations under Florida law or the governing documents. The opening of the Tampa office reflects the firm's growing client base across Florida and the increasing demand for legal representation for homeowners dealing with disputes with their associations. By expanding into Tampa, Perez Mayoral seeks to make it easier for property owners in the region to meet with attorneys locally, while also strengthening the firm's ability to litigate cases in courts throughout Central and West Florida. Through this expansion, Perez Mayoral, P.A. continues its mission of providing dedicated legal representation to homeowners and condominium unit owners facing disputes with their associations, while increasing access to experienced counsel for property owners throughout the state.

TAMPA, Fla., March 16, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Perez Mayoral, P.A., a Florida law firm dedicated exclusively to representing homeowners and condominium owners in disputes with their associations, announces the opening of its new Tampa office. This expansion reflects the firm's continued growth and reinforces its commitment to protecting property owners throughout the State of Florida.

The new Tampa office is located at 7815 N Dale Mabry Hwy, Suite 201, Tampa, FL 33614, and is positioned to serve homeowners throughout Tampa, Hillsborough County, and the greater Tampa Bay area. As residential development expands across the region, disputes between homeowners and associations continue to increase. The firm's physical presence in Tampa allows it to provide localized representation backed by statewide experience and resources.

Perez Mayoral, P.A. is unique in that it does not represent homeowners' associations or condominium associations. The firm represents homeowners only, and it does so across the State of Florida. This singular focus allows the firm to approach every case from the homeowner's perspective without divided loyalties or conflicts inherent in firms that represent associations.

The firm handles complex matters involving improper assessments, selective enforcement, recall and election disputes, record inspection violations, property damage claims, maintenance failures, construction defects, and breaches of fiduciary duty by boards and management companies. With the opening of the Tampa office, the firm strengthens its ability to serve clients throughout the Tampa Bay region while continuing to litigate and resolve disputes statewide.

This expansion is also part of the firm's broader effort to establish brick and mortar offices across Florida. While much of the legal industry has shifted toward remote operations, Perez Mayoral, P.A. has found that many homeowners appreciate the ability to meet their attorney in person. The firm is committed to maintaining a physical presence in the communities it serves and to providing accessible, face to face representation. Additional offices are planned in Orlando and beyond as part of the firm's continued statewide growth.

"Our decision to open a Tampa office reflects both the growth of the region and the increasing need for strong legal advocacy on behalf of homeowners," said the firm. "Community association disputes can have serious financial and personal consequences. We believe homeowners deserve counsel that is accessible, experienced, and fully dedicated to protecting their interests."

In addition to representation, Perez Mayoral, P.A. emphasizes education and transparency. The firm regularly publishes articles and legal updates to help homeowners better understand their rights and responsibilities under Florida law. Homeowners and community members can learn more about the firm and its services by visiting https://www.pmlawfla.com/. Detailed information about the firm's practice areas is available at https://www.pmlawfla.com/practice-areas/ and ongoing legal commentary and insights can be found on the firm's blog at https://www.pmlawfla.com/blog/.

The Tampa office will support both litigation and pre litigation matters, assisting clients at every stage of a dispute. Whether responding to enforcement actions, defending against liens and foreclosures, or pursuing claims against an association, the firm provides comprehensive legal services focused on practical results.

As Florida continues to grow, the role and authority of community associations remain a significant issue for property owners. The firm's expansion into Tampa reflects its ongoing commitment to advocating for accountability and lawful governance within community associations throughout Florida.

Tampa Office Contact Information:

Perez Mayoral, P.A.

7815 N Dale Mabry Hwy, Suite 201

Tampa, FL 33614

Phone: (813) 797-7096

About Perez Mayoral, P.A.

Perez Mayoral, P.A. is a Florida law firm focused exclusively on representing homeowners and condominium owners in disputes against their homeowners' associations and condominium associations. The firm does not represent associations. Serving clients throughout Florida, Perez Mayoral, P.A. is committed to providing experienced legal advocacy, personalized service, and a strong physical presence in the communities it serves.

Media Contact

Michael Mayoral, Perez Mayoral, P.A., 1 (813) 797-7096, [email protected], https://www.pmlawfla.com/

SOURCE Perez Mayoral, P.A.