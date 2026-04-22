Perez Mayoral, P.A., a Florida-based litigation firm dedicated exclusively to representing homeowners in disputes against homeowners' and condominium associations, has been named a finalist for Real Estate Firm of the Year in Law.com's 2026 Florida Legal Awards, presented by the Daily Business Review and Law.com. The recognition places the firm among a select group of leading law firms in Florida and highlights its distinct, homeowner-focused practice in an industry where most firms represent associations. The firm's growing influence is driven not only by its litigation results, but also by its broader efforts to advocate for homeowners through statewide educational initiatives, including free webinars, CLE presentations, and published commentary on key issues impacting association-governed communities.

MIAMI, April 22, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Perez Mayoral, P.A., a Florida-based litigation firm dedicated exclusively to representing homeowners in disputes against their homeowners' associations (HOAs) and condominium associations, has been named a finalist for Real Estate Firm of the Year in the 2026 Florida Legal Awards. The recognition was announced by the editorial staff of the Daily Business Review and Law.com as part of their annual program honoring leading law firms and attorneys across the state.

The Florida Legal Awards recognize excellence within the legal profession, highlighting firms that demonstrate leadership, innovation, and meaningful impact. Being selected as a finalist places Perez Mayoral, P.A. among a small group of firms shaping the legal landscape in Florida.

Perez Mayoral, P.A. has built its practice around a clear and uncommon mission: representing homeowners and property owners in disputes against HOAs and condominium associations. Unlike many firms in this space that represent associations, the firm focuses exclusively on advocating for homeowners, giving it a distinct perspective in navigating governing documents, enforcement actions, and complex community association disputes.

The firm regularly handles matters involving selective enforcement, improper assessments, leasing restrictions, property damage claims, construction defects, and governance disputes. Its litigation-driven approach is centered on protecting homeowners' rights and financial interests when facing associations, developers, insurers, and other entities.

What sets Perez Mayoral, P.A. apart is not only its exclusive homeowner-focused representation, but also its broader commitment to education and advocacy in the HOA and condominium space. The firm actively hosts free webinars for homeowners across Florida, provides continuing legal education (CLE) presentations for attorneys handling HOA and condominium disputes, and offers educational sessions for real estate professionals.

Perez Mayoral's attorneys have also contributed to public discussion on key issues affecting homeowners. The firm has been featured and published in the Sun Sentinel, including opinion pieces addressing major topics such as the aftermath of the Surfside collapse and the growing concerns surrounding HOA foreclosure practices. Through these efforts, the firm continues to raise awareness about the challenges homeowners face within association-governed communities.

The Real Estate Firm of the Year category includes several prominent law firms recognized for their work in Florida's real estate sector. Perez Mayoral, P.A. is honored to be included among this year's finalists alongside:

Berger Singerman

Bilzin Sumberg

Foley & Lardner

Greenberg Traurig

Government Law Group

Perez Mayoral, P.A.

The inclusion of Perez Mayoral in this category reflects the firm's growing influence in the field of real estate litigation and HOA law, particularly as residential development and community association governance continue to expand across Florida. With thousands of communities governed by homeowners' and condominium associations, legal disputes involving property rights, enforcement issues, and association governance have become increasingly complex.

Perez Mayoral's attorneys work closely with homeowners and property owners to develop strategic legal approaches designed to protect their property rights and financial interests. The firm's litigation-focused practice emphasizes careful case analysis, detailed legal strategy, and aggressive advocacy when disputes escalate into formal litigation.

All finalists will be recognized at the 2026 Florida Legal Awards ceremony, which will take place on April 29, 2026, at the JW Marriott Marquis Miami. During the ceremony, winners across all categories will be announced, celebrating the accomplishments of attorneys and law firms that continue to shape the future of the legal profession in Florida.

Perez Mayoral, P.A. is proud to receive this recognition and remains focused on its mission of representing homeowners and protecting property rights throughout Florida.

About Perez Mayoral, P.A.

can i add an is a Florida-based litigation firm focused on representing homeowners and property owners in disputes against homeowners' associations and condominium associations. The firm handles real estate litigation, property damage claims, and complex disputes involving association governance and enforcement. By maintaining an exclusive focus on homeowner representation, Perez Mayoral, P.A. provides a perspective and advocacy approach that is unique within the industry.

With offices serving clients across Florida, Perez Mayoral continues to expand its practice while maintaining its mission of protecting the rights of homeowners and property owners.

Media Contact

Michael Mayoral, Perez Mayoral, P.A., 1 3059281077, [email protected], www.pmlawfla.com

SOURCE Perez Mayoral, P.A.