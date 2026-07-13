Perez Mayoral, P.A. Opens Applications for 2026 Trailblazer Scholarship Supporting Student Community Advocates in Florida

Perez Mayoral, P.A., a Florida HOA attorney firm exclusively representing homeowners in disputes against homeowners associations and condominium associations, has launched the 2026 Perez Mayoral Trailblazer Scholarship, awarding $1,000 to a student dedicated to community advocacy and civic engagement. Open to undergraduate, graduate, and professional program students as well as high school seniors accepted to an accredited institution, the scholarship requires a minimum 3.0 GPA and a 1,000 word essay on community impact. The application deadline is October 31, 2026, and submissions must be sent to [email protected]. Perez Mayoral, P.A. represents homeowners throughout Florida in HOA disputes, condominium association litigation, real estate litigation, and business law. Learn more and apply at https://www.pmlawfla.com/perez-mayoral-trailblazer-scholarship/.

MIAMI, July 13, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Perez Mayoral, P.A., a Florida HOA and homeowner rights law firm exclusively dedicated to representing homeowners in disputes against condominium associations, homeowners associations, and in business and real estate litigation, has opened applications for the 2026 Perez Mayoral Trailblazer Scholarship. The firm is awarding $1,000 to a student whose academic record and commitment to community advocacy reflect the same values Perez Mayoral, P.A. brings to every homeowner it represents across Florida.

The scholarship is open to undergraduate, graduate, and professional program students, as well as high school seniors and GED holders who have been accepted to an accredited institution. Applicants must be in good academic standing with a minimum cumulative GPA of 3.0. The submission deadline is October 31, 2026, and the award recipient will be announced later in 2026.

To apply, candidates must submit an updated resume, a current unofficial transcript, and a 1,000 word (or fewer) essay responding to one of three prompts: the experiences that inspired their involvement in community advocacy, how they plan to use their education to advance community rights, or the long term goals they envision on their path toward civic impact. Essays should highlight previous achievements, current pursuits, and planned contributions to their communities.

All materials must be submitted via email to [email protected] by October 31, 2026. Late or incomplete applications will not be considered. The scholarship committee will evaluate each submission based on academic accomplishments, clarity of purpose, and demonstrated commitment to advocacy.

Founded by co-founders Erik A. Perez, Esq. and Michael P. Mayoral, Esq., Perez Mayoral, P.A. has grown into one of Florida's leading homeowner advocacy firms, with a team of attorneys and professionals representing clients throughout the State of Florida. The firm handles a broad range of legal disputes on behalf of homeowners, including HOA violations and selective enforcement, condominium association property damage claims, real estate litigation, breach of contract, and business disputes. Unlike many HOA law firms that represent associations, Perez Mayoral, P.A. represents homeowners only, leveling the playing field against associations that are often backed by dedicated legal teams from day one. The Trailblazer Scholarship is one way the firm extends that advocacy mission beyond the courtroom and into the next generation of community leaders.

Full scholarship details and eligibility requirements are available at www.pmlawfla.com/perez-mayoral-trailblazer-scholarship.

About Perez Mayoral, P.A.

Perez Mayoral, P.A. is a Florida-based litigation firm representing businesses, property owners, and homeowners in complex disputes at both the trial and appellate levels throughout the state. The firm represents homeowners against homeowners' associations and condominium associations across Florida, and also handles complex real estate litigation and business disputes in state and federal courts.

Media Contact

Michael Mayoral, Perez Mayoral, P.A., 1 8506324323, [email protected], www.WeSueHOAs.com

SOURCE Perez Mayoral, P.A.