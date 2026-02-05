Perez Mayoral, P.A. Secures Complete Defense Victory in Multi-Million Dollar Real Estate Lawsuit, Dismissal Affirmed on Appeal

Perez Mayoral, P.A. secured a complete defense victory for WC WH LLC, defeating more than 70 claims seeking tens of millions of dollars after nearly a decade of stalled litigation, with the case dismissed with prejudice in 2024. The Third District Court of Appeal affirmed the dismissal in January 2026, fully clearing the client of all liability and ending every related lawsuit.

MIAMI, Feb. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Perez Mayoral, P.A. secured a complete defense victory for WC WH LLC, a Florida real estate holding company, in a highly complex business dispute that spanned nearly a decade and involved claims seeking tens of millions of dollars in alleged damages.

Originally filed in 2016, the litigation asserted more than seventy claims against multiple defendants across overlapping state and federal actions. The claims ranged from breach of contract and fraud to conspiracy, fiduciary duty, and various equitable theories. Over time, the case passed through multiple law firms and became mired in prolonged proceedings without meaningful progress.

"When our firm was retained, the litigation had completely stalled," said Michael Mayoral, Esq., shareholder at Perez Mayoral, P.A. "The client was facing escalating legal costs, continued exposure, and the growing risk that indefinite litigation could threaten the company's long-term viability."

Mayoral explained that the firm immediately imposed structure on a case that had been allowed to drift for years.

"We forced the plaintiffs to finally define their claims and articulate provable damages through targeted discovery and aggressive motion practice," Mayoral said. "Despite years of litigation and repeated court orders, they were unable to identify who was allegedly owed money, by whom, for what conduct, or in what amount. The case rested on sweeping allegations unsupported by facts or any coherent damages model."

In April 2024, the Honorable David C. Miller entered an order dismissing the entire case with prejudice following extensive motion practice and contested hearings.

The plaintiffs appealed the ruling. On appeal, Perez Mayoral, P.A. demonstrated that the dismissal was not the result of a technical defect, but rather the culmination of repeated noncompliance with court orders and the plaintiffs' failure to present viable, provable claims after nearly ten years of litigation.

"In January 2026, the Third District Court of Appeal affirmed the dismissal in full," Mayoral said. "That ruling brought finality to a dispute that had been hanging over the client for nearly a decade."

The result was total. Every claim was eliminated, the appeal was defeated, and the client was fully cleared of liability.

"This remains one of the most significant defense victories of my career," Mayoral added.

"When the client retained our firm, it was defending five active lawsuits in state and federal court. We resolved every case and eliminated every claim. More than ten years of litigation came to an end, preserving the company and eliminating existential risk."

According to Mayoral, the case reflects the firm's broader litigation philosophy.

"We do not allow complex cases to drift," he said. "We impose structure, expose weaknesses, and drive matters to resolution, whether at the trial level or on appeal."

