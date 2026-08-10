Perez Mayoral Trial Victory for Homeowner in Condo Association Lawsuit Unanimously Affirmed by Florida Third District Court of Appeal

Perez Mayoral, P.A. announced that the Florida Third District Court of Appeal unanimously affirmed a complete trial victory personally obtained by firm co-founder Erik Perez on behalf of a condominium owner who was sued by his condominium association over alleged water damage. Mr. Perez successfully defended the homeowner at trial and obtained a directed verdict after demonstrating that the association failed to present legally sufficient evidence of causation. Perez Mayoral's in-house appellate team, Julie Mayoral and Michael Mayoral, then successfully defended that judgment before the Third District Court of Appeal. The court concluded that the association failed to present competent evidence establishing the source of the leak or proving causation, reinforcing that Florida condominium associations must support property damage claims with competent, admissible evidence rather than speculation. The decision strengthens protections for Florida homeowners and condominium owners facing litigation brought by their HOAs and condominium associations, while highlighting Perez Mayoral, P.A.'s ability to represent homeowners through every stage of a dispute, from trial through appeal.

CORAL GABLES, Fla., Aug. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Perez Mayoral, P.A., a Florida law firm devoted exclusively to representing homeowners and condominium unit owners in disputes against homeowners' associations (HOAs) and condominium associations, announced that the Florida Third District Court of Appeal unanimously affirmed a complete trial victory obtained by firm co-founder Erik Perez on behalf of homeowner Mr. Judge. The case is Grandview Palace Condo. Ass'n v. Judge, No. 3D25-0458, 2026 Fla. App. LEXIS 5755 (3d DCA July 29, 2026).

The condominium association alleged that water damage to the common elements originated from Mr. Judge's washing machine or water heater. At trial, Mr. Perez challenged the association's evidence through cross-examination and evidentiary objections, demonstrating that it failed to present competent evidence identifying the source of the leak, establishing causation, or excluding common-element plumbing maintained by the association.

At the close of the association's case, Mr. Perez moved for a directed verdict, arguing that the association's theory required the jury to speculate and improperly stack inferences. The trial court agreed and entered judgment for Mr. Judge.

Perez Mayoral's appellate team, consisting of Julie Mayoral, Michael Mayoral, and Erik Perez, successfully defended the judgment on appeal. The Third District unanimously affirmed and ruled that Mr. Judge is entitled to recover appellate attorney's fees. The firm will now return to the trial court to seek recovery of all attorney's fees and costs available under Florida law.

"This case demonstrates the importance of experienced trial advocacy and the ability to defend a trial victory through the appellate process," said Erik Perez, co-founder and shareholder of Perez Mayoral, P.A. "Our client was sued by his condominium association, which was represented by Gray Robinson, one of the ten largest law firms in Florida. We held the association to its burden of proof, obtained a directed verdict, and successfully defended that judgment on appeal."

The appellate court described the association's theory as "a bridge too far" and reiterated that "mere speculation, suspicion, surmise, or conjecture is not enough" to establish liability. The decision confirms that associations pursuing water damage claims must present competent, admissible evidence proving both the source of the leak and causation.

Perez Mayoral, P.A. exclusively represents homeowners and condominium unit owners throughout Florida and never represents homeowners' associations or condominium associations.

Media Contact

Michael Mayoral, Perez Mayoral, P.A., 1 3059281077, [email protected], https://www.pmlawfla.com/

SOURCE Perez Mayoral, P.A.