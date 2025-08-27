Perfect Balance Health Opens New Hormone Therapy Clinic in Hillcrest

"Hormone deficiency is an epidemic," warned Dr. Janette Gray. "Millions of people are undertreated or not treated for hormone imbalance, suffering needlessly from fatigue, weight gain, poor sleep, loss of sexual function and an overall poor sense of vitality." Post this

With over 30 years of medical practice and specialization in bioidentical hormone therapy, Dr. Gray recently published her book, "The Truth About Sex Hormones: Learn How to Unlock the Secrets to Balancing Your Hormones for Vitality and Longevity," with Made for Success Publishing. Available from major booksellers and online retailers, her book provides a comprehensive guide to understanding how hormone imbalances affect quality of life and how proper hormone replacement can dramatically improve health outcomes for both men and women.

"In my book, my clinic and telemedicine consultation, I challenge the traditional Western medical model that focuses more on treating disease rather than prevention," said Dr. Gray. "Drawing from my decades of clinical experience, I focus on early intervention with hormone replacement therapy involving estrogen, progesterone and testosterone to help prevent or slow the progression of chronic diseases while significantly improving the quality of life for my clients."

Media Contact

Marisa Vallbona, Perfect Balance Health, 1 6197087990, [email protected], https://perfectbalance.health/

LinkedIn

SOURCE Perfect Balance Health