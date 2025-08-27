Perfect Balance Health Opens New Hormone Therapy Clinic in Hillcrest as the FDA Discusses Removing Black Box Warnings on Hormone Replacement Therapies.
SAN DIEGO, Aug. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Adding to its telemedicine consultation offerings, Perfect Balance Health has now opened a clinic in San Diego's Hillcrest neighborhood, providing in-person bioidentical hormone therapy for men and women in all stages of life. Last month, the FDA announced it is considering removing its strongest safety warning labels, known as the "black box," on hormone replacement therapies. This change may help increase access and usage of hormone therapy in men and women.
"Hormone deficiency is an epidemic," warned Dr. Janette Gray, internal medicine physician, hormone replacement therapy expert and medical director and founder of Perfect Balance Health. "Millions of people are either undertreated or not treated at all for hormone imbalance, suffering needlessly from fatigue, weight gain, poor sleep, loss of sexual function and an overall poor sense of vitality. What they don't realize is that hormone deficiency, if left untreated, can cause heart attacks and even dementia."
With over 30 years of medical practice and specialization in bioidentical hormone therapy, Dr. Gray recently published her book, "The Truth About Sex Hormones: Learn How to Unlock the Secrets to Balancing Your Hormones for Vitality and Longevity," with Made for Success Publishing. Available from major booksellers and online retailers, her book provides a comprehensive guide to understanding how hormone imbalances affect quality of life and how proper hormone replacement can dramatically improve health outcomes for both men and women.
"In my book, my clinic and telemedicine consultation, I challenge the traditional Western medical model that focuses more on treating disease rather than prevention," said Dr. Gray. "Drawing from my decades of clinical experience, I focus on early intervention with hormone replacement therapy involving estrogen, progesterone and testosterone to help prevent or slow the progression of chronic diseases while significantly improving the quality of life for my clients."
Media Contact
Marisa Vallbona, Perfect Balance Health, 1 6197087990, [email protected], https://perfectbalance.health/
SOURCE Perfect Balance Health
Share this article