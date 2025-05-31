"Shincheonji Church of Jesus guides members to fully understand each and every verse of Revelation without adding or taking away. Traditional churches can neither keep up with nor even dare to attempt this. That is the reality." Post this

The weekly Bible tests conducted by the Shincheonji Church of Jesus, the Temple of the Tabernacle of the Testimony, John Tribe (led by Tribe Leader Ki-won Lee, hereafter "Shincheonji John Tribe") are being evaluated as an innovative opportunity that raises the level of believers' faith.

Beyond Simple Memorization to Internalizing the Word… "Different from Established Churches That Alter the Word"

Each church has its own method of studying the Bible. Some learn by listening to sermons, others through deep meditation. But Shincheonji John Tribe walks a unique path. Here, a "Sealing Confirmation Test" is regularly conducted to confirm whether one has engraved the Bible deeply into their heart.

The test is based on the Book of Revelation. It is grounded in the Bible verses (Revelation 22:18–19) which state that one cannot enter Heaven if they add to or take away from Revelation. Members thoroughly study the words of Revelation and solve problems based on it. It is not just about memorization, but about internalizing and practicing its meaning.

Revelation has been regarded as the most difficult part of the Bible for about 2,000 years, avoided even by pastors and theology doctors. However, Shincheonji John Tribe states that through testing, all members come to master Revelation.

The test results support this. According to the Shincheonji General Assembly Education Department, the overall average score for the Sealing Confirmation Test taken by all members from January to April this year was 99 points. The participation rate was 97%, and 99.9% of test-takers scored 90 or higher. Specifically, the Shincheonji John Tribe recorded an average score of 99.8 points, a participation rate of 95%, and 99.9% of test-takers scored over 90.

A representative of Shincheonji John Tribe stated, "Pastors and members of traditional churches have all added to or taken away from Revelation because they have never seen or heard the reality of Revelation being fulfilled." They asserted, "Except for the members of the Shincheonji Church of Jesus, not a single Christian in the world has refrained from altering Revelation."

They continued, "Revelation 22:18–19 clearly states that anyone who adds to or takes away from Revelation cannot enter Heaven. Pastors do this without concern for themselves or their congregations. Can this really be called true faith?"

They further emphasized, "Although Shincheonji Church of Jesus is labeled a heresy in Christianity, all its members have mastered Revelation. So who is truly orthodox, and who is truly heretical? Judge by the Bible."

Believers Grow Into Mature Faith, Take "Special Pride"

This process has led not only to spiritual growth among members, but also to positive changes in their lives. Members take pride in being recreated according to the words of Revelation.

Sena Bae (57, female), a lifelong Christian, said, "Now that I've come to fully understand and memorize Revelation, I can preach the Word without even opening the Bible. Before coming to Shincheonji Church of Jesus, I felt empty even when listening to sermons and lacked assurance about salvation. But after taking weekly tests here, I became aware of my own faith. Now I can clearly answer who I am according to the Bible and who the fulfilled entities in Revelation are."

Pastor Kim (surname only given), who served as a Presbyterian minister for about 35 years before joining Shincheonji Church of Jesus, said that through the testing, he clearly experienced the differences between traditional churches and Shincheonji.

Pastor Kim stated, "Shincheonji Church of Jesus guides members to fully understand each and every verse of Revelation without adding or taking away. Traditional churches can neither keep up with nor even dare to attempt this. That is the reality."

He added, "I've never felt such joy in my 35 years of ministry as I have now by engraving the Word in my heart. My life has changed 180 degrees, and everything is becoming more positive."

A representative of Shincheonji John Tribe said, "Christians today neither know nor care about the prophecies of the four Gospels or the words of Revelation in the New Testament. Yet they label Shincheonji Church of Jesus as heretical without reason. But when asked to explain from the Bible why Shincheonji is heretical, they cannot answer. This is similar to the time of Jesus' first coming."

They continued, "If the teachings of Shincheonji Church of Jesus are wrong, then explain it with the Bible. Just because members of their church follow the Word of truth to Shincheonji, they persecute us by calling us heretical. That is not right. Just as the thirsty seek water, believers seeking truth are gathering where the Word of truth is."

