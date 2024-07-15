Perfect Smile Dental Studio Announces Launch of New Website

I hope the new website will reinforce this commitment to high quality dental care, giving our existing and potential patients the information they need to make informed decisions about the services we offer. Post this

Appointments may be requested via the website, along with several other contact methods like phone and email, so that all patients are able to communicate in the way that they are most comfortable.

With over 35 years of dental experience, Dr. Ana Maria Bush is the leader of this innovative Tampa Bay dental practice. Hailing all the way from beautiful Colombia, Dr. Bush studied Dentistry at La Pontificia Universidad Javeriana, graduating with honors in 1987. After relocating to the Sunshine State, she graduated from the University of Florida in 1998 and received her dental license that same year. After a few years gaining experience working in other practices, she finally started her own practice in 2005 and has been helping families keep healthy smiles ever since. In addition to being highly rated on Google, Dr. Bush and Perfect Smile Dental Studio have also been featured on the local business ratings website Three Best Rated®.

Dr. Bush is joined by Dr. Ruben Mesia, a periodontal specialist who cares for patients with advanced dental issues. Dr. Mesia began his dental education at Cayetano Heredia Peruvian University before continuing in the States at the University of Connecticut Health Center and the University of Florida, where he graduated with a Master in Dental Science and Certificate in Periodontics. He has been licensed to practice dentistry in Florida since 2009 and is also proud to be a Diplomat of the American Board of Periodontology.

"At Perfect Smile, we want all of our patients to feel like family. We take pride in providing compassionate, personalized service to every person who walks through our door. I hope the new website will reinforce this commitment to high quality dental care, giving our existing and potential patients the information they need to make informed decisions about the services we offer" says Dr. Bush.

Dr. Mesia agrees, "We're very excited about the new website and how it will empower our patients to take advantage of all of our services, which will help them keep their smiles as healthy as possible."

A new website isn't the only technology Dr. Bush and her team are using to improve the quality of the care they provide. Advanced visualization and diagnostic tools like the iTero™ Intraoral Scanner, Invisalign® scanner, and panoramic x-rays give Perfect Smile Dental Studio an edge in developing customized treatment plans that deliver remarkable results.

Even with the new updates and cutting-edge tools, the heart of Perfect Smile is still in its core values: Loyalty, Integrity, Honesty, Compassion, & Humor. Dr. Bush and her team aim to uphold these values in every patient interaction, giving patients a safe and inviting place to receive quality dental care, ask questions, and feel like they're more than just a chart number.

Services Offered

Preventive Dentistry

Restorative Dentistry

Cosmetic Dentistry

Full Mouth Reconstruction

Smile Makeovers

TMJ Treatment

Digital Dentistry

About Perfect Smile Dental Studio

Perfect Smile Dental Studio is a full-service dental practice in Lutz, Florida, specializing in general family dentistry and periodontics for everyone living in Tampa Bay. The address is 24632 State Rd 54, Lutz, FL 33559 and the phone number is 813.948.6335. Appointments can be requested online at https://www.perfectsmiledentalstudio.com.

