Perfect365 Launches DesignAI -- A Free, Visual Editor That Lets Anyone Design Smarter and Publish Faster

"DesignAI removes the two biggest barriers to great content—time and complexity," said Sean Mao, President of Perfect365. "If you've ever said 'I don't have time to design,' this is your answer. From holiday greetings to business promos, you can go from idea to finished social post in minutes—right in your browser."

Professional Design Templates Deliver Fast, Effortless Content Creation

DesignAI offers a library of professionally crafted, platform-optimized templates for Instagram, TikTok, Facebook, and more. Users can customize in seconds with AI-enhanced tools like background removal, smart filters, and quick on/off elements—then publish immediately. DesignAI is free to use with no account, no download, and no credit card.

Built for Everyday Enterprise Branding and Everyone's Holiday Fun

With the holidays around the corner, DesignAI features a deep set of seasonal templates (Halloween, Thanksgiving, Christmas, New Year) and trending formats sized for every major platform. Whether it's festive party invites, gift-giving promos, selfie-friendly posts, or year-end announcements, users can produce on-brand visuals in just a few clicks.

Trusted brand meets smart design

Backed by Perfect365, a global leader in AI beauty and photo-editing trusted by 100+ million users, DesignAI extends the brand from beauty and selfies into full-spectrum visual content creation. The browser-based editor is designed for speed on desktop, making it ideal for solo creators, students, side-hustlers, SMBs, and social teams who need to produce more—with less effort.

Key DesignAI features

Countless templates across social formats and sizes, continuously updated for seasonal campaigns and trends.

AI-enhanced editing for fast background removal, smart filters, and instant tweaks.

Zero friction: browser-based, no installation, no account, no credit card.

Beginner-friendly interface—perfect if Photoshop feels too complex and Canva too granular.

Versatile use cases: social posts, promos, stories, ads, event announcements, and more.

Availability: Limited Time Free DesignAI Downloads

Live now at https://www.perfect365.com/apps/perfect365-designai/.

Pricing: Free for a limited time; no account or credit card required.

Platforms: Modern desktop browsers; UI optimized for desktop.

About Perfect365

A world leader in photo, video, and augmented reality (AR) tech, Perfect365's advanced solutions are loved by celebrities and embedded in over 1 billion mobile smartphones today. The Webby Award-Winning Perfect365 Photo, Video, Studio Editor, Beauty, and SoREAL AI suite of makeup, beauty, hairstyles, and filter effects allows users to produce photo and video effects that would rival any professional studio. The Perfect365 suite has become the makeup and entertainment industries' fully customizable digital platform, allowing users to virtually "become" their favorite characters and try on looks from celebrities, beauty influencers, and popular productions like GSN's hit TV show Skin Wars, Universal's The Huntsman: Winter's War, and Sony's Pixels.

