PerfittSize and ABC Mart Join Forces for Next-Level Online Shoe Shopping: Introducing AI Size Recommendations

Perfitt, the leading Fit Tech startup, has launched its AI-powered size recommendation solution, PerfittSize, on ABC mart's DTC website.

SEOUL, South Korea, March 9, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Perfitt, the leading Fit Tech startup, has launched its AI-powered size recommendation solution, PerfittSize, on ABC mart's DTC website. By partnering with ABC Mart, Korea's largest footwear retailer and a leading presence in APAC markets, Perfitt aims to provide a personalized online shopping experience and ensure a perfect fit for digital customers. ABC Mart's decision to introduce PerfittSize addresses customer concerns about sizing, particularly in the booming online shoe market, which has reached nearly 4 billion dollars in transactions.

PerfittSize leverages AI algorithms to deliver personalized size recommendations based on customers' foot measurements and the internal dimensions of shoes. PerfittSize's key feature is its ability to streamline the purchasing process, reducing returns and boosting eCommerce sales.

Furthermore, PerfittSize offers a foot measurement module, demonstrated through its collaboration with Prospect, a renowned Korean sports shoe brand. Prospect has introduced the customized shoe service 'OneSpec,' utilizing PerfittSize's measurement module to cater to consumers with unique foot characteristics.

As part of its global expansion strategy, Perfitt participated in ISPO, the world's largest outdoor trade show, last fall. Teaming up with performance footwear brand VITRO, Perfitt provided a 'size recommendation experience space,' helping visitors find the perfect fit for various sports shoes.

Steena Lee, CEO and founder of Perfitt, addressed the issue of low online penetration in the footwear category, attributing it to size-related concerns. She anticipates substantial growth for Perfitt in 2024, driven by innovative approaches and a focus on customer needs. Lee confidently asserts, "By 2025, Perfitt will establish itself as a leading player in the global online shoe market."

About Perfitt

Founded in 2015 in Seoul, Perfitt operates PerfittSize, an AI footwear size recommendation solution as a service (SaaS). In just two shots of the foot with a mobile device, Perfitt measures the consumer's foot size and recommends the optimal shoe size to match the shoe's inner shape. PerfittSize is focused on eCommerce as the online market is emerging.

Media Contact

Jae Lee, Perfitt, Inc., 82 1071147002, [email protected], https://www.perfitt.io/

SOURCE Perfitt, Inc.