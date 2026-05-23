Perfogro Ltd's Precision Media Index: Why Some Paid Media Programs Make Money and Others Just Spend It

Perfogro Ltd introduces its Precision Media Index, outlining the operational practices that help paid media programs become profitable through incrementality testing, creative velocity, funnel economics, and accountable performance measurement.

LONDON , May 23, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Perfogro Ltd, a performance marketing agency working with digital-first brands, has published the findings behind its Precision Media Index. The Index identifies the operational practices that separate paid media programs that return a profit from those that absorb budget without showing for it.

Perfogro notes that the difference between high-performing and underperforming paid media programs is rarely a matter of budget size or platform choice. Brands across the U.S. market are facing higher media costs, tighter privacy frameworks, and growing pressure to defend how each marketing dollar is spent. The Precision Media Index reflects a pattern observed across the campaigns and verticals Perfogro reviewed. Profitable programs share a small set of operational disciplines. The budget-burning ones repeatedly skip the same fundamentals.

The team at Perfogro defined the core drivers of the Index as follows.

Incrementality before surface metrics. The profitable programs measure what each channel adds beyond an organic baseline. They use geo-based holdouts and paused-spend windows, and they do not rely on clicks and impressions alone to call a program working. The A/B Testing in Marketing 2025 report notes that 84 percent of marketers now run tests at least monthly and 38 percent run them weekly, which suggests that the operational infrastructure for incremental work is in place across the industry. What is missing is the willingness to use it instead of platform-reported conversions.

Creative velocity, not creative perfection. Audience fatigue is the most consistent driver of rising acquisition costs in the programs Perfogro reviewed. The programs that maintain performance over time produce a steady stream of tested creative variants. The ones that lean on a small set of polished hero assets see their return drift downward, and the drift is slow enough that it often goes unnoticed for several quarters.

The third driver is funnel economics. High-performing paid media programs are built around contribution margin, payback period, and retention curves rather than around channel budgets in isolation. Without these numbers, increases in spend become guesses. With them, the same increases become decisions that can be checked against a known cost of capital. The same Ascend2 report finds that 49 percent of marketers rate their A/B testing programs as best-in-class, meaning the operationally mature half of the market is now competing with the other half on measurement quality, not just on creative or media buying.

Perfogro notes that the best-disciplined teams avoid arguing about the right attribution model. They synthesize a number of perspectives at once. While platform-reported conversions, attribution modeling, and media mix modeling provide answers to distinct sets of questions, programs that rely exclusively on platform-reported figures invariably allocate budgets incorrectly.

Building paid media programs that hold their numbers

Perfogro emphasizes that brands need to build paid media programs that are both adaptive and accountable. By embedding incrementality testing, structured creative reviews, and a defined operational cadence, brands can respond to performance drift before the cost-per-acquisition spirals out of control. The Precision Media Index points to a clear direction for marketing teams. The surface metrics need to be replaced with unit-level numbers that predict profitability, and paid media needs to be treated as a measurable business system rather than a series of disconnected campaigns.

About Perfogro Ltd

Perfogro Ltd is a performance marketing agency that works with digital-first brands on data-led strategies, precision media buying, and content production. The company builds marketing systems designed to be measurable and accountable, with a working method that emphasizes transparency, experimentation, and outcomes traceable to revenue. Perfogro works with growth-focused teams across markets.

Media Contact

Scott Tibbs, Perfogro Ltd, 44 7893931087, [email protected], https://perfogro.com/

SOURCE Perfogro Ltd