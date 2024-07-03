Performance Brokerage Services Advises DeYarman Automotive Group on the Purchase of Deery of Ames Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram in Ames, Iowa

"It was a pleasure working with Matt Willis and Emily Bourne of Performance Brokerage Services. They were professional, always available, and maintained constant communication, ensuring the entire process went smoothly. I look forward to working with them again in the future." - Doug DeYarman Post this

In 2022, Doug's leadership and industry expertise were recognized when he was elected as a district director for the Iowa Automobile Dealers Association. Representing over 300 car and truck dealers, Doug serves a crucial role in advocating for franchised automotive dealers in southeastern Iowa during his three-year term.

After the sale, Doug DeYarman shared, "It was a pleasure working with Matt Willis and Emily Bourne of Performance Brokerage Services. They were professional, always available, and maintained constant communication, ensuring the entire process went smoothly. I look forward to working with them again in the future."

Over the last 5 years, Performance Brokerage Services has advised on the sale of over 300 dealerships, making it the highest volume dealership brokerage firm in North America. Paul Kechnie, Senior Partner, Emily Bourne, Partner, and Matt Willis, Partner of the Texas & Midwest Offices for Performance Brokerage Services were the buy-side advisors for this transaction.

Matt Willis commented, "My very first closing will always be a special one for me! I'm honored to have had the privilege to assist the DeYarman family with the acquisition of Deery of Ames Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram in Ames, Iowa. This process only took a couple of months from LOI to closing. The DeYarman Automotive Group continues to expand its footprint in central Iowa and the Ames store will certainly do big things led by the DeYarman team."

Deery of Ames Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram will be renamed DeYarman Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ames and will remain at its current location at 1700 Southeast 16th Street in Ames, Iowa.

