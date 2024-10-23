Performance Brokerage Services Advises on the Acquisition of Palm Beach RV in West Palm Beach, Florida by General RV Center

"We have a great relationship with Jesse Stopnitzky at Performance Brokerage Services. He's the kind of person we want to work with." - Loren Baidas, CEO of General RV Center Post this

General RV Center is a premier, family-owned dealership group, founded in 1962 by Abe Baidas. The group started from humble beginnings with a Mobil gas station, which later transformed into a small sales and manufacturing facility. It has since become one of the largest RV dealership groups in the country, employing over 2,000 team members across 20 locations in Michigan, Ohio, Florida, Utah, Illinois, Pennsylvania, and Virginia, with a 150,000 square foot inspection facility in Indiana. The family legacy continues with Abe's son, Robert Baidas, acting as Chairman, and Abe's grandson, Loren Baidas, as CEO. General RV Center continues to expand their business, operating seven Supercenters in Florida, and approaching 21 locations as they prepare to open a second dealership in Utah in early 2025.

Following the purchase of Palm Beach RV, Loren Baidas remarked, "We have a great relationship with Jesse Stopnitzky at Performance Brokerage Services. We've completed three deals with him, and he's managed each transaction at a high level. From matching the right buyer and seller to navigating the unique challenges of each deal, he's a true professional and we enjoy working with him. Most importantly, he's honest and has integrity. He's the kind of person we want to work with."

Over the last 5 years, Performance Brokerage Services has advised on the sale of over 300 dealerships, making it the highest volume dealership brokerage firm in North America. Jesse Stopnitzky, Co-Owner and Director of the RV Division and Jon Couwenberg, Partner, were the exclusive buy-side advisors for this transaction.

Jesse Stopnitzky commented, "It is an honor to have been entrusted by the leadership at General RV Center to assist with their growth objectives. They continue to demonstrate an unwavering commitment to their value system of integrity, transparency, and professionalism. We deeply value the relationship with General RV and appreciate the opportunity to work alongside such an exemplary company."

General RV supports its local community by donating tents to scout groups, working with Make-A-Wish families, and volunteering to clean up local playgrounds and parks. In addition, the Richard Baidas Memorial Scholarship Fund was created in 2006 to provide college scholarships to children and grandchildren of General RV employees. Since the program's inception, more than $1,000,000 of college scholarship funds have been awarded.

Palm Beach RV will be renamed General RV Center of West Palm Beach and will remain at its current location at 5757 North Military Trail in West Palm Beach, Florida.

