Performance Brokerage Services Advises on the Purchase of Champion Chevrolet in Avon, Indiana

After the purchase, Ron Romain shared, "Mark Shackelford, Sr. and Mark Shackelford, Jr. were instrumental in our purchase of Champion Chevrolet. They brought us the opportunity and assisted us in effectively connecting with the owners and their representatives, helping our organization continue with our statewide growth strategy. Job well done."

Over the last 5 years, Performance Brokerage Services has advised on the sale of over 300 dealerships, making it the highest volume dealership brokerage firm in North America. Paul Kechnie, Senior Partner, Mark Shackelford, Partner, and Mark Shackelford, Jr., Partner of the Texas & Midwest Offices for Performance Brokerage Services were the exclusive buy-side advisors for this transaction.

Mark Shackelford commented, "Working with Ron and Amy Romain was a truly rewarding experience. This was the first transaction that Performance Brokerage Services has facilitated on their behalf, and they were exceptional partners to work with. Their team possesses a wide range of expertise and demonstrates strong leadership. Their in-house counsel, Meagen R. Brien, played a vital role in supporting Ron and Amy throughout the process. I look forward to working with them all again in the future."

Champion Chevrolet will be renamed Romain Champion Chevrolet and will remain at its current location at 183 South County Road 525 East in Avon, Indiana.

About Performance Brokerage Services

Performance Brokerage Services, Inc. is North America's highest volume dealership brokerage firm, specializing in buy-sell activity for automotive, RV, commercial truck, powersports, and equipment dealerships.

With over 30 years of experience, 900 dealerships sold, and a 90% closing rate, the company's reputation is unmatched and governed by the utmost ethical conduct and integrity.

The company offers a unique approach by providing complimentary estimates of value with no upfront fees or retainer, no reimbursement of costs, and paid a success fee only after the transaction closes.

Headquartered in Irvine, California, and supported by 9 regional offices in Utah, Texas, Illinois, Florida, Virginia, Ohio, New Jersey, Alberta and Ontario, clients benefit from national exposure with local representation.

As trusted and respected experts in the field, the company utilizes an extensive network of industry related attorneys, accountants, hundreds of registered buyers, and longstanding relationships with various vehicle manufacturers.

For more information about the services offered by Performance Brokerage Services, visit https://performancebrokerageservices.com.

