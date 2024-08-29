Performance Brokerage Services Advises on the Purchase of Denny's Marina in Indianapolis, Indiana by Reeder Trausch Marine

"I highly recommend Performance Brokerage Services and look forward to working with them in the future." - Monty Anderson, Managing Partner of Reeder Trausch Marine Post this

J Hurless and Monty Anderson, long-time friends and former high school classmates, began their professional journey together at Ray Skillman Auto Center. Their partnership flourished as they ventured into business, acquiring Reeder-Trausch Marine. Hurless excelled in sales while Anderson focused on servicing boats, transforming the dealership from a modest operation into a thriving enterprise. J Hurless and Monty Anderson serve as Managing Partners for Reeder Trausch Marine.

J Hurless, a Council Member on the MRAA Young Leaders Advisory Council and a recipient of Boating Industry's 40 Under 40 award, shared his experience with Performance Brokerage Services, "When we first connected with Jon Couwenberg and Jesse Stopnitzky, we were looking to expand our business and acquire a second store, but we didn't have a clear direction. Jon and Jesse stepped in and provided the guidance we needed. Before working with them, we had no idea where to start – from choosing the right attorneys to understanding the escrow process and timelines. Jon and Jesse were patient, communicative, and stayed on top of every detail. They made the process seamless, and their expertise more than justified the cost. We likely would have spent more trying to do this on our own. They treated us like family throughout the journey, and by the end, they truly felt like part of our family. I highly recommend Performance Brokerage Services for anyone looking to buy or sell a marine dealership."

Monty Anderson echoed similar sentiments, stating, "From the moment we started working with Jon and Jesse, we just clicked. It was a perfect match. Acquisitions of this size are never simple, with so many moving parts, but I can honestly say the process couldn't have gone any smoother. Their attention to detail and ability to get things done was remarkable, and they treated us like family throughout the entire process. I highly recommend Performance Brokerage Services and look forward to working with them in the future."

Over the last 5 years, Performance Brokerage Services has advised on the sale of over 300 dealerships, making it the highest volume dealership brokerage firm in North America. Jesse Stopnitzky, Co-Owner and Jon Couwenberg, Partner and Director of the Marine Division, were the buy-side advisors for this transaction.

Jon Couwenberg commented, "We first met J Hurless and Monty Anderson at MRAA Dealer Week, where they shared their growth plans with us. From that moment, we were committed to finding them the perfect store for their second acquisition. It was a pleasure to see their vision come to life and I was honored to be a part of their growth. J and Monty are trailblazers and true stewards of the industry, and I wish them much success with their acquisition. I also want to extend my sincere thanks to Dan and Greg Decker. It was an honor to be part of this significant moment in their lives, and I wish them both a happy and well-deserved retirement."

Denny's Marina will remain at its current location at 5550 Kopetsky Drive in Indianapolis, Indiana.

About Performance Brokerage Services

Performance Brokerage Services, Inc. is North America's highest volume dealership brokerage firm, specializing in buy-sell activity for automotive, RV, commercial truck, powersports, and equipment dealerships.

With over 30 years of experience, 900 dealerships sold, and a 90% closing rate, the company's reputation is unmatched and governed by the utmost ethical conduct and integrity.

The company offers a unique approach by providing complimentary estimates of value with no upfront fees or retainer, no reimbursement of costs, and paid a success fee only after the transaction closes.

Headquartered in Irvine, California, and supported by 9 regional offices in Utah, Texas, Illinois, Florida, Virginia, Ohio, New Jersey, Alberta and Ontario, clients benefit from national exposure with local representation.

As trusted and respected experts in the field, the company utilizes an extensive network of industry related attorneys, accountants, hundreds of registered buyers, and longstanding relationships with various vehicle manufacturers.

For more information about the services offered by Performance Brokerage Services, visit https://performancebrokerageservices.com.

Media Contact

Jon Couwenberg, Performance Brokerage Services, 949.309.2686, [email protected], https://performancebrokerageservices.com

Twitter

SOURCE Performance Brokerage Services