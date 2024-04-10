Performance Brokerage Services Advises on the Sale of 4 Kocourek Automotive Dealerships in Wisconsin from Kocourek Automotive to Dahl Automotive

"I would recommend Performance Brokerage Services to anyone looking to buy or sell." - Andrew Dahl, President of Dahl Automotive Post this

Kocourek Automotive focuses on giving back and positively influencing their community. Kocourek Automotive started Kocourek Kids Foundation, an endeavor geared towards supporting people and organizations that make a difference in young lives.

After the sale, Kocourek shared, "I met Paul Kechnie from Performance Brokerage Services a number of years ago, we had a lot of things in common and quickly became great friends. We chat regularly and discuss the market conditions of the automotive retail industry. Paul called to discuss a dealer group that was motivated to further expand their footprint in Wisconsin. After a lot of discussion, I agreed to sell four stores I owned outside my main market to the Dahl family. Congratulations to the Dahl family, it was a great result for both of us."

Over the last 5 years, Performance Brokerage Services has advised on the sale of over 300 dealerships, making it the highest volume dealership brokerage firm in North America. Paul Kechnie, Senior Partner, and Emily Bourne, Partner of the Texas & Midwest Office for Performance Brokerage Services were the exclusive advisors for this transaction.

Paul Kechnie commented, "I've known Keith Kocourek for about a decade, and he is not only a client of mine, but a great friend. We had met the Dahl family in the last few years, and after meeting with Andrew at NADA, discovered he was looking to further expand in Wisconsin. Keith's stores came up in our discussion, and ultimately, both parties agreed to a transaction. Both Keith and Andrew were easy to deal with and made it a seamless transaction. I look forward to seeing both of their continued successes."

Dahl Automotive is a multi-generational automotive business, established in 1911. It began over 100 years ago when Andrew H. Dahl started selling Ford Model T's from his store in Westby, Wisconsin for $500 a unit. Dahl Automotive has since grown to 10 dealership locations in Minnesota and Wisconsin, 2 body shops, 2 parts and accessories businesses, and an auto museum, employing over 500 people in Wisconsin and Minnesota. Heading the group are fifth-generation leaders, Andrew, Jansen, and Tyler. As of 2015, Andrew has operated as President, and has led the group to continue to expand.

Andrew Dahl was nominated for the 2023 Time Dealer of the Year award, one of the most highly coveted honors. Andrew was one of 48 dealer nominees selected from more than 16,000 nationwide. Andrew Dahl shared, "It was a pleasure working with Paul Kechnie and Emily Bourne at Performance Brokerage Services. From our initial conversations, I let them know what our group was looking to acquire in terms of brands and locations. They listened and found us our top brands in our target markets. Soon after we spoke, I received a call on four stores that were not listed for sale in which they had a long-term relationship with the seller. Less than six months later, we closed on two Honda stores and two Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram stores. I would recommend Performance Brokerage Services to anyone looking to buy or sell."

Kocourek Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram of Stevens Point will be renamed Dahl Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Stevens Point and will remain at its current location at 5441 U.S. Highway 10 in Stevens Point, Wisconsin.

Kocourek Honda of Stevens Point will be renamed Dahl Honda Stevens Point and will remain at its current location at 3700 North Point Drive in Stevens Point, Wisconsin.

Kocourek Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram of Rhinelander will be renamed Dahl Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Rhinelander and will remain at its current location at 3668 Highway 47 in Rhinelander, Wisconsin.

Kocourek Honda of Rhinelander will be renamed Dahl Honda Rhinelander and will remain at its current location at 1737 North Stevens Street in Rhinelander, Wisconsin.

