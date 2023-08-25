Performance Brokerage Services Advises on the Sale of All World Ford and Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram World in Wisconsin to Gregg Young Automotive Group

"I wanted to find a broker who had the experience, the connections in the industry, and the empathy for the decision I made. I found that person in Paul Kechnie from PBS. I would highly recommend Paul Kechnie, as he is a true professional and a great person!" - Stu Winarski, President/Owner Tweet this

Over the last 5 years, Performance Brokerage Services has advised on the sale of over 300 dealerships, making it the highest volume dealership brokerage firm in North America. In 2022, the company consummated 92 transactions, marking a record-breaking year. Paul Kechnie, Senior Partner of the Texas & Midwest Office for Performance Brokerage Services was the exclusive advisor for this transaction.

Kechnie remarked, "It was a true pleasure working with Stu Winarski and his partners to facilitate these two transactions. Stu has a lifetime of experience in the automotive industry and it was an honor to have represented him. Identifying Gregg Young Automotive Group to continue the legacy and culture that has been built brings me great joy. It is always fulfilling to consummate a win-win, and I would like to thank everyone involved for their efforts in this deal."

Gregg Young Automotive Group has dealerships spanning across the Midwest, including Wisconsin, Iowa, and Nebraska. Gregg Young, President, commented, "I have worked with Paul on several acquisitions and he is always a true professional, and just a great guy! He works very hard not only to find us opportunities, but then navigates them through closing."

All World Ford will remain at its current location at N2484 Greenville Drive in Hortonville, Wisconsin and Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram World will remain at its current location at 2612 County Highway EE in Abrams, Wisconsin.

About Performance Brokerage Services

Performance Brokerage Services, Inc. is North America's highest volume dealership brokerage firm, specializing in buy-sell activity for automotive, RV, commercial truck, powersports, and equipment dealerships.

With over 30 years of experience, 900 dealerships sold, and a 90% closing rate, the company's reputation is unmatched and governed by the utmost ethical conduct and integrity.

The company offers a unique approach by providing complimentary estimates of value with no upfront fees or retainer, no reimbursement of costs, and paid a success fee only after the transaction closes.

Headquartered in Irvine, California, and supported by 9 regional offices in Utah, Texas, Illinois, Florida, Virginia, Ohio, New Jersey, Alberta and Ontario, clients benefit from national exposure with local representation.

As trusted and respected experts in the field, the company utilizes an extensive network of industry related attorneys, accountants, hundreds of registered buyers, and longstanding relationships with various vehicle manufacturers.

For more information about the services offered by Performance Brokerage Services, visit https://performancebrokerageservices.com.

Media Contact

Paul Kechnie, Performance Brokerage Services, 512-839-5250, [email protected], https://performancebrokerageservices.com/

