Performance Brokerage Services Advises on the Sale of B & B Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram in Honesdale, Pennsylvania from the Carmodys to EcoDrive

Brothers Steve Carmody Sr. and John Carmody will be retiring, and Steve Carmody Jr., the third partner, will be staying on as General Manager.

Following the sale, departing General Manager, Steve Carmody Sr. remarked, "When our family decided to sell our dealership after 53 years in business, we contacted Performance Brokerage Services for their help. After meeting Gershon Rosenzweig and Matt Wilkins from the New Jersey office, I felt an immediate connection to them during that first meeting. They were extremely professional from the very beginning of our working relationship right up to the time of closing. They always made themselves available to answer questions and concerns that you can imagine came into play. I would highly recommend Performance Brokerage to anyone interested in selling their automotive related business. I always felt confident in our relationship with Gershon and Matt, as they made difficult decisions easier for us to deal with. We developed a true friendship with them as well during the process of selling our dealership."

Over the last 5 years, Performance Brokerage Services has advised on the sale of over 300 dealerships, making it the highest volume dealership brokerage firm in North America. In 2022, the company consummated 92 transactions, marking a record-breaking year. Gershon Rosenzweig, Senior Partner, and Matt Wilkins, Partner of the Northeast Office for Performance Brokerage Services were the exclusive advisors for this transaction.

EcoDrive's leaders, Artem Boguslavskiy and Yan Chertok, have been business partners since 2001 and own multiple car dealerships in New York, New Jersey, and Pennsylvania.

B & B Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram will be renamed Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram of Honesdale and will remain at 125 Grandview Avenue in Honesdale, Pennsylvania.

The Carmodys were represented by Leslie E. Chayo at the Law Offices of Leslie E. Chayo in Beverly Hills, California.

Artem Boguslavskiy and Yan Chertok were represented by Seth L. Dobbs at Fox Rothschild in Morristown, New Jersey.

