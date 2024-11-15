Performance Brokerage Services Advises on the Sale of Champaign Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram in Champaign, Illinois to Sam Leman Automotive Group

"I enjoyed working with Paul Kechnie and Emily Bourne at Performance Brokerage Services. We appreciate their help and look forward to working with them on future acquisitions." - Todd Braker, President and CEO of Sam Leman Automotive Group Post this

President and CEO of Sam Leman Automotive Group, Todd Braker, shared, "I enjoyed working with Paul Kechnie and Emily Bourne at Performance Brokerage Services. When we first met, we let them know our target market and brands. Shortly after meeting them, they presented us with an opportunity to acquire Champaign CDJR directly in our target market. We appreciate their help and look forward to working with them on future acquisitions."

Over the last 5 years, Performance Brokerage Services has advised on the sale of over 300 dealerships, making it the highest volume dealership brokerage firm in North America. Paul Kechnie, Senior Partner, Emily Bourne, Partner, and Matt Willis, Partner of the Texas & Midwest Office for Performance Brokerage Services were the exclusive sell-side advisors for this transaction.

Paul Kechnie commented, "We are thrilled to have facilitated this transaction and to support the growth of such a valued client. Understanding our clients' specific acquisition goals is central to our approach, and it was a pleasure to work closely with Sam Leman Automotive Group to match them with a dealership that aligns with their vision. We look forward to a lasting partnership and are excited to assist with their future acquisition endeavors."

Champaign Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram will be renamed Sam Leman Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram of Champaign and will remain at its current location at 1906 Moreland Boulevard in Champaign, Illinois.

About Performance Brokerage Services

Performance Brokerage Services, Inc. is North America's highest volume dealership brokerage firm, specializing in buy-sell activity for automotive, RV, commercial truck, powersports, and equipment dealerships.

With over 30 years of experience, 900 dealerships sold, and a 90% closing rate, the company's reputation is unmatched and governed by the utmost ethical conduct and integrity.

The company offers a unique approach by providing complimentary estimates of value with no upfront fees or retainer, no reimbursement of costs, and paid a success fee only after the transaction closes.

Headquartered in Irvine, California, and supported by 9 regional offices in Utah, Texas, Illinois, Florida, Virginia, Ohio, New Jersey, Alberta and Ontario, clients benefit from national exposure with local representation.

As trusted and respected experts in the field, the company utilizes an extensive network of industry related attorneys, accountants, hundreds of registered buyers, and longstanding relationships with various vehicle manufacturers.

For more information about the services offered by Performance Brokerage Services, visit https://performancebrokerageservices.com.

