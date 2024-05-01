Performance Brokerage Services Advises on the Sale of Courtesy Acura in Lexington, Kentucky from Patti Swope and Tom Wood Auto Group to Don Jacobs Auto Group

"Mark Shackelford at Performance Brokerage Services helped everyone involved in this transaction. If anyone is considering selling their dealership, I would certainly recommend Mark to assist them." - Don Jacobs, Don Jacobs Auto Group Post this

Over the last 5 years, Performance Brokerage Services has advised on the sale of over 300 dealerships, making it the highest volume dealership brokerage firm in North America. Paul Kechnie, Senior Partner, and Mark Shackelford Sr., Partner of the Texas & Midwest Offices for Performance Brokerage Services were the exclusive advisors for this transaction.

Mark Shackelford, Sr. commented, "I have known both Jeff Wood and Don Jacobs for over a decade, and recently met Patti Swope as I worked with them on putting this transaction together. They were a pleasure to deal with and made it a seamless transaction. I look forward to seeing them have continued success."

Don Jacobs Auto Group has been proudly serving the Lexington community and surrounding areas since 1970. Don Jacobs Auto Group owns BMW, Volkswagen, Honda, and Acura dealerships, and is a proud recipient of the BMW Center of Excellence Award, the Volkswagen Customer First Award, and the Honda President's Award.

Don Jacobs Auto Group prides themselves on their charitable contributions to the local community. Recently, Don Jacobs Auto Group donated $20,000 to local organizations supporting homeless, women, children, and families.

Don Jacobs stated, "Sam Swope and Tom Wood started Courtesy Acura in 1985 and the dealership was passed down to their children Patti Swope and Jeff Wood. My dad became the Honda dealer in 1970 so it's an honor for us to acquire the Acura store from the Swope-Wood families after all of these years." Jacobs added, "Mark Shackelford at Performance Brokerage Services helped everyone involved in this transaction. It's important to use professionals in the process and Mark did a great job representing the sellers by clearly communicating their goals. He then assisted me as the buyer in working through all of the contract details and the application process. His involvement and services benefited all parties as he streamlined the communication process. If anyone is considering selling their dealership, I would certainly recommend Mark to assist them."

Courtesy Acura will remain at its current location at 125 Rojay Drive in Lexington, Kentucky.

About Performance Brokerage Services

Performance Brokerage Services, Inc. is North America's highest volume dealership brokerage firm, specializing in buy-sell activity for automotive, RV, commercial truck, powersports, and equipment dealerships.

With over 30 years of experience, 900 dealerships sold, and a 90% closing rate, the company's reputation is unmatched and governed by the utmost ethical conduct and integrity.

The company offers a unique approach by providing complimentary estimates of value with no upfront fees or retainer, no reimbursement of costs, and paid a success fee only after the transaction closes.

Headquartered in Irvine, California, and supported by 9 regional offices in Utah, Texas, Illinois, Florida, Virginia, Ohio, New Jersey, Alberta and Ontario, clients benefit from national exposure with local representation.

As trusted and respected experts in the field, the company utilizes an extensive network of industry related attorneys, accountants, hundreds of registered buyers, and longstanding relationships with various vehicle manufacturers.

For more information about the services offered by Performance Brokerage Services, visit https://performancebrokerageservices.com.

