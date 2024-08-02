Performance Brokerage Services Advises on the Sale of Covina Volkswagen in Covina, California

"I would like to express my deepest gratitude for all of Jason Stopnitzky's hard work in helping me find the franchise dealership I've been searching for." - Alin Navidi Post this

The Bozzani family's resilience was tested during the Great Depression, but they persevered, becoming deeply embedded in both the automotive industry and the local community. Their legacy includes Amerigo's role in the development of one of the first freeways in Southern California, the Pasadena Freeway, connecting Pasadena with the center of business and commerce in downtown Los Angeles.

In the 1960's, Greg's father, Bob Bozzani, continued the family tradition in the retail automotive business, and secured his first Volkswagen dealership. Greg entered the family business in 1984, learning the trade from his father. After his father retired, Greg worked at various other dealerships before securing Covina Volkswagen. Greg has upheld his family's century-long reputation for excellence, grounded in a legacy of integrity and service.

SRO Group consists of Volkswagen of Ontario and Volvo of Ontario in California. Following the transaction, SRO Group commented, "I cannot express enough gratitude for the incredible service and support we received in selling our business with Performance Brokerage Services. Jason Stopnitzky and the team's expertise, professionalism, and dedication were evident from the very beginning. Jason navigated the complexities of the process with such skill and made sure that everything proceeded smoothly. Jason's guidance was invaluable, and I truly believe that his involvement was instrumental in achieving a successful sale. I highly recommend their services to anyone looking to sell their business."

Over the last 5 years, Performance Brokerage Services has advised on the sale of over 300 dealerships, making it the highest volume dealership brokerage firm in North America. Jason Stopnitzky, Co-Founder of Performance Brokerage Services was the exclusive advisor for this transaction.

Jason Stopnitzky remarked, "This transaction exemplifies the passion and fulfillment I find in my work. Witnessing two esteemed friends, Greg Bozzani and Alin Navidi, align seamlessly in their business philosophies was truly inspiring. Collaborating with SRO Group, Greg Bozzani, and Alin Navidi was an honor. The process was smooth, thanks to the cohesive teamwork of everyone involved. I extend my gratitude to Alton Brukhalter, Leslie Chayo, Jason Lumpkin, and Daniel Powell for their pivotal roles. I believe that this will be the first of many acquisitions for Alin Navidi and I look forward to many more successful ventures ahead."

Alin Navidi started his automotive career as a used-car dealer in Portland, Oregon. He then became a partner at Coachella Valley Volkswagen, a Palm Springs dealership. When it came time to sell Coachella Valley Volkswagen, Performance Brokerage Services was engaged to handle the transaction. Following the sale, Alin has been actively collaborating with Performance Brokerage Services to identify and secure the ideal dealership opportunity where he would have full ownership. Alin Navidi shared, "I would like to express my deepest gratitude for all of Jason Stopnitzky's hard work in helping me find the franchise dealership I've been searching for. His expertise and dedication truly made a difference in my search process. I had been looking for the right dealership for my family for over a year, and I had entered into three different deals that unfortunately did not work out. However, thanks to Jason's experience in bringing buyers and sellers together, I finally found the perfect match. Jason and his brother Jesse were always available to answer my questions and provide guidance, keeping me on the right track throughout the process. Without Jason's knowledge and assistance, I would not have been able to make this successful deal today. I truly appreciate the time and effort Jason has dedicated to helping me, and I am looking forward to potentially doing more business with him in the future."

SRO Group and Greg Bozzani were represented by Alton G. Burkhalter at Burkhalter Kessler Clement & George LLP in Irvine, California.

Alin Navidi was represented by Leslie E. Chayo at the Law Offices of Leslie E. Chayo in Beverly Hills, California and Daniel E. Powell, CPA, and funding assistance was provided by Jason Lumpkin at Live Oak Bank.

Covina Volkswagen will be renamed Covina Valley Volkswagen and will remain at its current location at 528 South Citrus Avenue in Covina, California.

