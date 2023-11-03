Performance Brokerage Services Advises on the Sale of Crump Reese Motor Company in Tremonton, Utah from Ron Crump and Coby Reese to Casey Wheeler

"I've been involved in several dealership transactions over the years and have never worked with a better group of guys than Jonny and John Mecham and Performance Brokerage Services." - Josh Griffin, Operating Partner Post this

Crump Reese Motor Company supports their community by donating to the local Honor Guard, Bear River High School, and various other local organizations.

Over the last 5 years, Performance Brokerage Services has advised on the sale of over 300 dealerships, making it the highest volume dealership brokerage firm in North America. In 2022, the company consummated 92 transactions, marking a record-breaking year. John Mecham, Senior Partner, and Jonny Mecham, Partner of the Rocky Mountain Office for Performance Brokerage Services were the exclusive advisors for this transaction.

Jonny Mecham commented, "We have known both the buyers and sellers for many years. We first met Ron Crump and Coby Reese on the buy-side while they were hunting to add to their stores, and then helped them with the sale of their last store in Tremonton. It has been a continued pleasure to work alongside them. We wish them all the best in their future endeavors. We helped Casey Wheeler and Josh Griffin with their first acquisition several years ago and have had the honor of representing them on two more transactions since then. We look forward to seeing them grow in the industry and can't wait to work with them again."

Casey Wheeler bought into his first dealership as part of the John Adams Auto Group, and has since created his own dealership group and continues to expand his dealership portfolio.

Josh Griffin, Operating Partner, stated, "I've been involved in several dealership transactions over the years and have never worked with a better group of guys than Jonny and John Mecham and Performance Brokerage Services. This is our third acquisition using them in the last few years alone, and they continue to find us the right stores for our vision. They see the transaction across the finish line while being honest, aggressive, and hard-working. I consider them trusted friends. I look forward to many more deals with Performance Brokerage for many years to come."

Crump Reese Motor Company will remain at 655 West Main Street in Tremonton, Utah and will be renamed Crump Reese Chevrolet GMC.

About Performance Brokerage Services

Performance Brokerage Services, Inc. is North America's highest volume dealership brokerage firm, specializing in buy-sell activity for automotive, RV, commercial truck, powersports, and equipment dealerships.

With over 30 years of experience, 900 dealerships sold, and a 90% closing rate, the company's reputation is unmatched and governed by the utmost ethical conduct and integrity.

The company offers a unique approach by providing complimentary estimates of value with no upfront fees or retainer, no reimbursement of costs, and paid a success fee only after the transaction closes.

Headquartered in Irvine, California, and supported by 9 regional offices in Utah, Texas, Illinois, Florida, Virginia, Ohio, New Jersey, Alberta and Ontario, clients benefit from national exposure with local representation.

As trusted and respected experts in the field, the company utilizes an extensive network of industry related attorneys, accountants, hundreds of registered buyers, and longstanding relationships with various vehicle manufacturers.

For more information about the services offered by Performance Brokerage Services, visit https://performancebrokerageservices.com.

Media Contact

John Mecham, Performance Brokerage Services, 801-971-5337, [email protected], https://performancebrokerageservices.com/

