Performance Brokerage Services Advises on the Sale of Dale Willey Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram and Dale Willey Honda in Kansas from Greg Maurer to Zachary and Brian Sight

Over the last 5 years, Performance Brokerage Services has advised on the sale of over 300 dealerships, making it the highest volume dealership brokerage firm in North America. Paul Kechnie, Senior Partner, and Eric Scott, Partner of the Texas & Midwest Office for Performance Brokerage Services were the exclusive advisors for this transaction.

Eric Scott shared, "Greg put a lot of thought into his decision to divest these two stores, and I'm happy we could help him through this process. Both sides were very diligent in gathering information and staying on top of things, making for a smooth transaction. Greg and his partner, Ryan Pfannenstiel, will be able to concentrate on what they do best, which is Chevrolet and GMC. They've been pillars of the community for many years now, and will continue taking care of the community and moving forward with their business." Scott added, "We found the perfect buyers, Zachary and Brian Sight, who have a long-standing tradition of great dealer operations. I know they will be a great addition to the community, bringing the same dedication and commitment to excellence as they have to all their ventures."

Bob Sight Auto Group is a fourth-generation dealership group, established in 1923. For over 100 years, the Sight family has been serving Kansas City. Their longevity in the business and commitment to their customers and community has been exemplified by their century-long tenure. The dealership group operates two dealerships in Missouri, Bob Sight Ford and Bob Sight Independence Kia, adding two more dealerships in Kansas to their portfolio.

Brothers Zachary and Brian Sight's great-grandfather started Bob Sight Auto Group, and they continue to work to carry on the family legacy. Expanding on what was built before them has been a part of their quest, and this is their first venture adding to their family business. Zachary Sight commented, "This was the first time my brother and I purchased another store, and Eric was there for us from our initial conversation and throughout the entire process. From the start of the transaction, it was very smooth and easy. Eric not only presented the right opportunity for us, but he was there for us throughout the duration of the transaction. I appreciated both Eric and Paul working with us and providing great guidance throughout the entire process."

Dale Willey Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram will be renamed Bob Sight Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram and will remain at its current location at 2300 West 29th Terrace in Lawrence, Kansas.

Dale Willey Honda will be renamed Bob Sight Honda and will remain at its current location at 2851 Iowa Street in Lawrence, Kansas.

