Performance Brokerage Services Advises on the Sale of Doyle Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram in Sudbury, Ontario Canada from Brian Doyle and Blake Didone to Palladino Auto Group

Gardner's son, Bill, took over the dealership in the 1960's. In 1965, Parts Manager, Leo Doyle, brought on his 15-year-old son, Mike Doyle, to work alongside him. Mike continued working at the dealership throughout college, becoming a Sales Manager, General Manager, and in 1986, took over the dealership after the passing of Bill Gardner. Mike's son, Brian Doyle, and Sales Manager, Blake Didone, took over operations, continuing the dealership's 100-year-old success story.

Over the last 5 years, Performance Brokerage Services has advised on the sale of over 300 dealerships, making it the highest volume dealership brokerage firm in North America. Rob Armstrong, Senior Partner of the Canadian Headquarters for Performance Brokerage Services was the exclusive advisor for this transaction.

Rob Armstrong commented, "It was an honor to work with Brian and Blake, find the right buyer, and market their dealership. Having worked with Vince Palladino over the years, we were glad to be able to pass the torch on to his team to continue the longstanding ethical operation of such a legacy dealership. It was a pleasure to work with all parties involved."

Palladino Auto Group was founded over 50 years ago by Vip Palladino. Vip's son, Vince, was guided by his father on his automotive journey towards becoming a dealer principal, which he achieved in 2000. Palladino Auto Group owns and operates seven automotive dealerships in Sudbury, North York, and North Bay, Ontario, representing Mercedes-Benz, Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram, Honda, Subaru, and Mazda brands. The group has donated over $1,000,000 to the Northeastern Ontario Children's Hospital in Sudbury which services over 500,000 residents in Northeastern Ontario.

Vince Palladino shared, "Working with Rob Armstrong on the acquisition of Doyle CDJR was an exceptional experience! Rob's deep industry knowledge and strategic approach were invaluable in navigating the complexities of the deal. He was always available to answer our questions and provide clear, comprehensive advice at every step. Rob's dedication to our success and his ability to secure favorable terms were truly impressive. We are grateful for his hard work and unwavering support throughout the process. We highly recommend Rob Armstrong to anyone in need of expert automotive brokerage services."

Doyle Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram will remain at its current location 2555 Regent Street in Sudbury, Ontario in Canada.

About Performance Brokerage Services

Performance Brokerage Services, Inc. is North America's highest volume dealership brokerage firm, specializing in buy-sell activity for automotive, RV, commercial truck, powersports, and equipment dealerships.

With over 30 years of experience, 900 dealerships sold, and a 90% closing rate, the company's reputation is unmatched and governed by the utmost ethical conduct and integrity.

The company offers a unique approach by providing complimentary estimates of value with no upfront fees or retainer, no reimbursement of costs, and paid a success fee only after the transaction closes.

Headquartered in Irvine, California, and supported by 9 regional offices in Utah, Texas, Illinois, Florida, Virginia, Ohio, New Jersey, Alberta and Ontario, clients benefit from national exposure with local representation.

As trusted and respected experts in the field, the company utilizes an extensive network of industry related attorneys, accountants, hundreds of registered buyers, and longstanding relationships with various vehicle manufacturers.

For more information about the services offered by Performance Brokerage Services, visit https://performancebrokerageservices.com.

