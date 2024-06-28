Performance Brokerage Services Advises on the Sale of Durand Chevrolet in Hudson, Massachusetts to Copeland Auto Group

"Matt Wilkins and Performance Brokerage Services were very responsive whenever I had a question and worked hard to finalize a good deal for two parties. I am already talking with them again about their services with anything that might come up in the future." Post this

Copeland Auto Group consists of 5 dealership locations in Massachusetts, representing Chevrolet, Subaru, and Toyota. Dealer Principal, Todd Copeland, grew up in the automotive industry. His father, John Copeland, owned his first dealership in 1970, working alongside Todd and managing numerous locations. Todd continues the entrepreneurial pursuit set forth by his father.

Todd Copeland shared, "I'm glad Performance Brokerage Services put me together with the seller. They were very fair and equitable throughout the whole process. Most importantly, Matt Wilkins and Performance Brokerage Services were very responsive whenever I had a question and worked hard to finalize a good deal for two parties. I am already talking with them again about their services with anything that might come up in the future."

Over the last 5 years, Performance Brokerage Services has advised on the sale of over 300 dealerships, making it the highest volume dealership brokerage firm in North America. Gershon Rosenzweig, Senior Partner, Matt Wilkins, Partner, and Jacob Stoehr, Partner of the Northeast Office for Performance Brokerage Services were the exclusive advisors for this transaction.

After the sale, Matt Wilkins stated, "We were honored to work with the owner of Durand Chevrolet and help pass on the legacy built by the Durand family. We couldn't have asked for better individuals to acquire the business than Todd Copeland, Glenn Hoffman, and Dawson Luke. David Turner, Chief Financial Officer of Copeland Auto Group, played an integral role in the process, and made the closing of this transaction feasible. All parties involved worked cohesively together from start to finish, operating with the utmost professionalism and integrity."

Durand Chevrolet will be renamed Copeland Chevrolet Hudson and will remain at its current location 223 Washington Street in Hudson, Massachusetts.

