Performance Brokerage Services Advises on the Sale of Epic Chevrolet Cadillac and Folsom Buick GMC in California from Joe Smith to Raj Dhami

IRVINE, Calif., Sept. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Performance Brokerage Services, North America's highest volume dealership brokerage firm, is pleased to announce the sale of Epic Chevrolet Cadillac in Sacramento, California and Folsom Buick GMC in Folsom, California from Joe Smith to Raj Dhami.

Joe Smith, President of Epic Chevrolet Cadillac and Folsom Buick GMC, is a seasoned automotive industry professional who boasts an impressive career. Smith's humble beginnings started with a small family-owned dealership. Joe and his father co-owned and operated Cliff Smith Motors, a Chevrolet dealership nestled in Hood River, Oregon, a town of fewer than 10,000 residents. Joe's entrepreneurial spirit combined with his hard work and dedication led him to become a partner in Folsom Buick GMC, eventually purchasing the dealership. Joe went on to acquire Epic Chevrolet Cadillac in Sacramento and then, with the help of Performance Brokerage Services, acquired Paradise Chevrolet in the Ventura Auto Mall.

Following the sale, Joe remarked, "The expertise and professionalism we received from Performance Brokerage Services is like no other. My longtime friend, Jason Stopnitzky, did more than deliver. His network of clients and vast knowledge of acquisitions stood out when I had more than one offer! He is a true gentleman, extremely professional, and his thoughtfulness made this acquisition easy. Thank you so much, Jason, and to your staff at Performance Brokerage Services."

John Thomas, Vice President of Operations at Epic Chevrolet Cadillac and Folsom Buick GMC added, "From the start, Jason Stopnitzky of Performance Brokerage Services went above and beyond his call of duty to help put a difficult deal together. Jason's vast knowledge and experience made the transaction easy from start to finish. This was our second and third transactions with Performance Brokerage, and Jason exceeded all of our expectations. We will continue to work with Jason and Performance Brokerage Services moving forward."

Over the last 5 years, Performance Brokerage Services has advised on the sale of over 300 dealerships, making it the highest volume dealership brokerage firm in North America. In 2022, the company consummated 92 transactions, marking a record-breaking year. Jason Stopnitzky, Co-Founder, was the exclusive advisor for this transaction.

Jason Stopnitzky commented, "After so many years and hundreds of closings, I have written many of these. For one reason or another, this one feels extra special to me. I have known Joe Smith for over two decades. To say I'm proud of my friend Joe would be a gross understatement. I have watched Joe grow as a businessman and community leader over the years. He's a major advocate of the NAMAD organization and a true inspirational leader to aspiring young general managers working hard to fulfill their own personal dreams of becoming a dealer."

Jason added, "Despite all of Joe's personal successes in owning and operating dealerships throughout the years, what I am personally most proud of when considering him my friend is the human being Joe is. I spent three days closing on these two stores with Joe and his Partner, John Thomas. The emotions ran high, which are typical in transactions of this magnitude, but not for the reasons you would think: large sums of money, what if the deal doesn't close, legal documents etc. Instead, Joe and John Thomas care so deeply for the teams they built, all the families that the dealerships employed, and the human bonds and memories they shared along the way, that these emotions and storytelling were a large part of our discussions while together. After more than two decades of friendship with Joe Smith, those three days opened my eyes to a side of him I never had the privilege of knowing. I truly appreciate Joe and John Thomas more than words can express and thank them from the bottom of my heart for giving me the honor to be a part of this journey with them both."

Epic Chevrolet Cadillac will remain at its current location at 2449 Fulton Avenue in Sacramento, California and will be renamed Chevrolet Cadillac of Sacramento.

Folsom Buick GMC will remain at its current location at 12640 Auto Mall Circle in Folsom, California and will be renamed Buick GMC of Folsom.

