Performance Brokerage Services Advises on the Sale of Flynn Automotive Group in Ohio to #1 Cochran Automotive Group

"It has been a pleasure to work with the Flynn family in representing them on the sale of their five stores in Ohio. We wish them the very best in their next venture and we wish Rob Cochran and #1 Cochran Automotive the best of luck with their newest acquisition." - Mark Shackelford, Sr. Post this

Over the last 5 years, Performance Brokerage Services has advised on the sale of over 300 dealerships, making it the highest volume dealership brokerage firm in North America. In 2022, the company consummated 92 transactions, marking a record-breaking year. Mark Shackelford, Sr. and Mark Shackelford Jr., Partners for the Midwest East Office at Performance Brokerage Services were the exclusive advisors for this transaction.

Mark Shackelford, Sr. commented, "It has been our pleasure to work with and on behalf of the Flynn family in representing them on the sale of their five stores in Ohio. We wish them the very best in their next venture and we wish Rob Cochran and #1 Cochran Automotive the best of luck with their newest acquisition."

#1 Cochran Automotive Group was founded in 1965 and has expanded to operate 38 dealerships across Ohio and Pennsylvania. With Flynn Automotive Group's 225 employees joining #1 Cochran Automotive Group, they now employ more than 1,800 employees.

The Honda Store will be renamed #1 Cochran Honda Boardman and will remain at 448 Boardman-Canfield Road in Youngstown. Donnell Ford will be renamed #1 Cochran Ford Boardman and will remain at 7955 Market Street in Youngstown. Power GMC Chevrolet Buick will be renamed #1 Power GM and will remain at 15482 State Route 170 in East Liverpool. Columbiana Chevrolet Buick Cadillac will remain at 21 East Railroad Street in Columbiana.

About Performance Brokerage Services

Performance Brokerage Services, Inc. is North America's highest volume dealership brokerage firm, specializing in buy-sell activity for automotive, RV, commercial truck, powersports, and equipment dealerships.

With over 30 years of experience, 900 dealerships sold, and a 90% closing rate, the company's reputation is unmatched and governed by the utmost ethical conduct and integrity.

The company offers a unique approach by providing complimentary estimates of value with no upfront fees or retainer, no reimbursement of costs, and paid a success fee only after the transaction closes.

Headquartered in Irvine, California, and supported by 9 regional offices in Utah, Texas, Illinois, Florida, Virginia, Ohio, New Jersey, Alberta and Ontario, clients benefit from national exposure with local representation.

As trusted and respected experts in the field, the company utilizes an extensive network of industry related attorneys, accountants, hundreds of registered buyers, and longstanding relationships with various vehicle manufacturers.

For more information about the services offered by Performance Brokerage Services, visit https://performancebrokerageservices.com.

Media Contact

Mark Shackelford, Sr., Performance Brokerage Services, 330.825.3754, [email protected], https://performancebrokerageservices.com/

Twitter Facebook

SOURCE Performance Brokerage Services