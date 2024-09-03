Performance Brokerage Services Advises on the Sale of Frontier Harley-Davidson in Lincoln, Nebraska

"We had worked with Juan Pardo and George Chaconas of Performance Brokerage Services in acquiring several Harley-Davidson dealerships in the past. I would recommend Juan Pardo and Performance Brokerage Services if you're looking to buy or sell your dealership in the future." - Jeff Hinchcliff Post this

Over the last 5 years, Performance Brokerage Services has advised on the sale of over 300 dealerships, making it the highest volume dealership brokerage firm in North America. George C. Chaconas, Senior Partner, and Juan Pardo, Partner of the Harley-Davidson & Powersports Division for Performance Brokerage Services were the exclusive sell-side advisors for this transaction.

After the sale, Juan Pardo remarked, "It was a true privilege to represent Jeff and Steve Hinchcliff on the sale of Frontier Harley-Davidson. The decision to sell was challenging, and it was crucial to find a buyer who would honor the legacy of the dealership by caring for the employees, customers, and continuing its success. I want to thank the Hinchcliff family for allowing us the opportunity to represent them in selling their Harley-Davidson dealership." Juan added, "This was the second Harley-Davidson dealership Steven Towers has purchased through Performance Brokerage Services, and I wish him continued success and growth."

George Chaconas commented, "I had advised Steve and Jeff Hinchcliff in acquiring their first Harley-Davidson dealership, Frontier Harley-Davidson, and subsequently through two additional Harley-Davidson acquisitions. The family decided to sell Frontier Harley-Davidson to focus on their growing automotive dealership group and oversee large construction and facility projects. We advised them on the closure and merging of their second Harley-Davidson dealership in Nebraska, and are in the midst of selling their third Harley-Davidson dealership, which we expect to close in the coming weeks. As always, it was an honor and privilege to help the Hinchcliffs get into the Harley-Davidson business years ago, and now, help them divest of these very special assets, Harley- Davidson dealerships, to move forward in growing their automotive dealership retail platform. I wish them well and look forward to supporting their continued success. I truly appreciate them and thank them very much for the opportunity to be of service."

Steven Towers has over a decade of experience in the automotive industry, and previously owned a network of over 20 retail locations for Midas International. Steven has since acquired 10 Big O Tires locations across the Midwest. He is also a long-time Harley-Davidson rider and has always been passionate about the brand. In 2023, Steven acquired his first Harley-Davidson dealership, Boneyard Harley-Davidson. Steven Towers shared, "Frontier Harley-Davidson is the second dealership I've acquired through Juan Pardo of Performance Brokerage Services. Understanding I was looking for a higher volume dealership, he immediately knew this dealership opportunity was the right fit for me. Juan was instrumental in working with the seller, guiding me through the approval process with the Motor Company, and getting the deal done. I would recommend Juan Pardo and Performance Brokerage Services if you are looking to acquire a dealership."

Frontier Harley-Davidson will remain at its current location at 205 NW 40th Street in Lincoln, Nebraska.

About Performance Brokerage Services

Performance Brokerage Services, Inc. is North America's highest volume dealership brokerage firm, specializing in buy-sell activity for automotive, RV, commercial truck, powersports, and equipment dealerships.

With over 30 years of experience, 900 dealerships sold, and a 90% closing rate, the company's reputation is unmatched and governed by the utmost ethical conduct and integrity.

The company offers a unique approach by providing complimentary estimates of value with no upfront fees or retainer, no reimbursement of costs, and paid a success fee only after the transaction closes.

Headquartered in Irvine, California, and supported by 9 regional offices in Utah, Texas, Illinois, Florida, Virginia, Ohio, New Jersey, Alberta and Ontario, clients benefit from national exposure with local representation.

As trusted and respected experts in the field, the company utilizes an extensive network of industry related attorneys, accountants, hundreds of registered buyers, and longstanding relationships with various vehicle manufacturers.

For more information about the services offered by Performance Brokerage Services, visit https://performancebrokerageservices.com.

Media Contact

George C. Chaconas, Performance Brokerage Services, 813.569.6250, [email protected], https://performancebrokerageservices.com

Twitter

SOURCE Performance Brokerage Services