Performance Brokerage Services Advises on the Sale of Hanson Subaru and Hanson Kia in Olympia, Washington to Gee Automotive Companies

After the sale, Vince Hanson commented, "After 50 years in the auto industry, my sister and I decided the time was right to sell our stores. Since we are a family-owned operation, it was important to us that not only the buyer, but our broker, share the same values that we do. We chose Jason Stopnitzky and his team at Performance Brokerage Services for this very reason. Jason has worked tirelessly on our behalf. His knowledge was invaluable, especially since we had one shot and had to get it right the first time. He connected us with a great buyer who has all of the same family values we carry. I would recommend Jason and his team to anyone looking to buy or sell a store. Integrity and honesty are what you will get."

Over the last 5 years, Performance Brokerage Services has advised on the sale of over 300 dealerships, making it the highest volume dealership brokerage firm in North America. Jason Stopnitzky, Co-Founder of Performance Brokerage Services was the exclusive sell-side advisor for this transaction.

Jason Stopnitzky remarked, "Vince and Kim Hanson have demonstrated exceptional leadership within their community, setting a high standard for excellence. We were deeply honored to assist with their legacy transition, managing it with the highest level of respect and integrity. Gee Automotive Companies is the ideal partner to elevate the dealerships to new heights. This marks our eighth transaction with them, and we eagerly anticipate the continued growth and success of Gee Automotive Companies."

Gee Automotive Companies was established in 1983 when George and Theresa Gee acquired their first dealership in Spokane, which eventually became the largest Pontiac dealership in Washington. In 2003, their son, Ryan Gee, took on the role of President and CEO. By 2010, Ryan had appointed Jeff Jackson as President, while Ryan continued as CEO and Dealer Principal. Under their leadership, Gee Automotive Companies has expanded to include 35 dealership locations across Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Arizona. Gee Automotive Companies is ranked #46 on the 2024 Automotive News Top-150 Dealership Groups based on 2023 new vehicle retail sales units.

Ryan Gee commented, "I would like to thank Jason Stopnitzky and Performance Brokerage Services for their help with the acquisition of Hanson Subaru and Hanson Kia in Olympia, Washington. I've done numerous deals with Jason and will continue to do so due to his honesty, integrity, and professionalism."

Hanson Subaru will be renamed Olympia Subaru and Hanson Kia will be renamed Olympia Kia. They will remain at their current location at 2300 Carriage Loop SW in Olympia, Washington.

About Performance Brokerage Services

Performance Brokerage Services, Inc. is North America's highest volume dealership brokerage firm, specializing in buy-sell activity for automotive, RV, commercial truck, powersports, and equipment dealerships.

With over 30 years of experience, 900 dealerships sold, and a 90% closing rate, the company's reputation is unmatched and governed by the utmost ethical conduct and integrity.

The company offers a unique approach by providing complimentary estimates of value with no upfront fees or retainer, no reimbursement of costs, and paid a success fee only after the transaction closes.

Headquartered in Irvine, California, and supported by 9 regional offices in Utah, Texas, Illinois, Florida, Virginia, Ohio, New Jersey, Alberta and Ontario, clients benefit from national exposure with local representation.

As trusted and respected experts in the field, the company utilizes an extensive network of industry related attorneys, accountants, hundreds of registered buyers, and longstanding relationships with various vehicle manufacturers.

For more information about the services offered by Performance Brokerage Services, visit https://performancebrokerageservices.com.

