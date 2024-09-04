Performance Brokerage Services Advises on the Sale of Harr's Redfield Ford in Redfield, South Dakota

Performance Brokerage Services, the leader in dealership buy-sell activity, announces the sale of Harr's Redfield Ford in Redfield, South Dakota from Matt Harr to Toby Doeden

IRVINE, Calif., Sept. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Performance Brokerage Services, North America's highest volume dealership brokerage firm, is pleased to announce the sale of Harr's Redfield Ford in Redfield, South Dakota from Matt Harr to Toby Doeden.

Matt Harr, Dealer Principal at Harr Motors, continues the legacy started by his father, Jim Harr, over 50 years ago. Under his leadership, Harr Motors operates a Nissan, Toyota, and Honda dealership and a used car dealership, all based in Aberdeen.

Toby Doeden, a distinguished businessman, developer, and philanthropist, has been a pivotal force at Aberdeen Chrysler since he joined the company in February 1997. Starting as a sales consultant, Toby's exceptional performance quickly earned him promotions, eventually becoming General Sales Manager. In 2011, he assumed the role of General Manager, overseeing all facets of the dealership's operations. Prior to his tenure at Aberdeen Chrysler, Toby and his wife, Elizabeth, were partners in a paint and home décor business with his parents.

Over the last 5 years, Performance Brokerage Services has advised on the sale of over 300 dealerships, making it the highest volume dealership brokerage firm in North America. John Mecham, Senior Partner, and Jonny Mecham, Partner of the Rocky Mountain Office for Performance Brokerage Services were the exclusive advisors for this transaction.

Jonny Mecham commented, "My dad had the opportunity to work with and represent Matt Harr's dad many years ago. It was an absolute pleasure for me, as the son on our team, to work with the son on theirs. Toby Doeden, the buyer and prominent business figure in South Dakota, was efficient and thorough all the way through to the close. There are so many complexities when working with dealerships in small communities. In this buy-sell, we have a buyer and seller who are and will remain competitors even after the closing. This can invite even more emotion in a transaction that requires patience and understanding from all parties involved. We feel fortunate to have been trusted to help navigate this transaction and wish both parties success going forward."

Harr's Redfield Ford will be renamed Redfield Ford and will remain at 714 Main Street in Redfield, South Dakota.

