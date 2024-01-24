Performance Brokerage Services Advises on the Sale of Henderson Ford in Henderson, Kentucky from Dave Stumbo to Ron Faupel and Kate Faupel Grealish

"Mark and Mark, Jr. helped us purchase the Ford dealership in Henderson and made sure we had a smooth franchise approval and buying process. Big thanks to Mark and Mark, Jr. I would highly recommend them if you are looking to buy or sell!" - Kate Faupel Grealish, Henderson Ford Post this

Over the last 5 years, Performance Brokerage Services has advised on the sale of over 300 dealerships, making it the highest volume dealership brokerage firm in North America. Paul Kechnie, Senior Partner, and Mark Shackelford, Sr., Partner, of the Texas & Midwest Offices for Performance Brokerage Services were the exclusive advisors for this transaction. Shackelford, Sr. shared, "We had the pleasure of working with Kate Faupel Grealish and her father, Ron Faupel in the acquisition of Henderson Ford. We're honored to play a part in Kate's next chapter of having her own store and expanding the family business that has been a part of the Henderson community for over 20 years! We wish Kate the best of luck on her new venture!"

Ron Faupel and Kate Faupel Grealish are the owners of Henderson Chevrolet GMC in Kentucky. Kate began working for her father's dealership at age 15 and continues to carry on the family name in the automotive industry alongside her father.

After the sale, Kate commented, "Mark and I first met in early 2023 when he made a visit to our family Chevrolet GMC store in Henderson, Kentucky. He asked what my goals were for my career in the car business, and I told him I wanted to be a car dealer and buy another dealership in our community. Fast forward a few months and we were working to make that happen! Mark and Mark, Jr. helped us purchase the Ford dealership in Henderson and made sure we had a smooth franchise approval and buying process. Big thanks to Mark and Mark, Jr. I would highly recommend them if you are looking to buy or sell!"

Henderson Ford will be renamed Kate Faupel Ford and will remain at its current location at 2530 US-41 in Henderson, Kentucky.

About Performance Brokerage Services

Performance Brokerage Services, Inc. is North America's highest volume dealership brokerage firm, specializing in buy-sell activity for automotive, RV, commercial truck, powersports, and equipment dealerships.

With over 30 years of experience, 900 dealerships sold, and a 90% closing rate, the company's reputation is unmatched and governed by the utmost ethical conduct and integrity.

The company offers a unique approach by providing complimentary estimates of value with no upfront fees or retainer, no reimbursement of costs, and paid a success fee only after the transaction closes.

Headquartered in Irvine, California, and supported by 9 regional offices in Utah, Texas, Illinois, Florida, Virginia, Ohio, New Jersey, Alberta and Ontario, clients benefit from national exposure with local representation.

As trusted and respected experts in the field, the company utilizes an extensive network of industry related attorneys, accountants, hundreds of registered buyers, and longstanding relationships with various vehicle manufacturers.

For more information about the services offered by Performance Brokerage Services, visit https://performancebrokerageservices.com.

Media Contact

Mark Shackelford, Sr., Performance Brokerage Services, 330.825.3754, [email protected], https://performancebrokerageservices.com/

