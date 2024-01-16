Performance Brokerage Services Advises on the Sale of Independence RV in Winter Garden, Florida from the Jordan family to General RV Center

"Jesse brought me the right buyer, got the price I wanted, and was there with his wealth of knowledge and experience to guide me through the entire process!" - Ronnie Jordan, President of Independence RV Post this

For 16 years, Independence RV has been the recipient of the coveted Mahlon Miller Service Excellence Award for achieving above 95% customer approval in post-service customer surveys, and Newmar's Diamond Award since its inception in 2019.

Ronnie Jordan, President of Independence RV shared, "Seeking advice when I decided to sell the store, I called a friend who had sold his. This was a great decision as he recommended Jesse Stopnitzky and Performance Brokerage Services. Jesse was the glue that held the transaction together from beginning to end. We laid out the guidelines of the type of buyer we would like to take over our 38-year-old highly awarded store and that is exactly who he brought to the table. He brought me the right buyer, got the price I wanted, and was there with his wealth of knowledge and experience to guide me through the entire process! I couldn't ask for more and I would highly recommend Jesse Stopnitzky and Performance Brokerage Services."

Over the last 5 years, Performance Brokerage Services has advised on the sale of over 300 dealerships, making it the highest volume dealership brokerage firm in North America. Jesse Stopnitzky, Co-Owner and Director of the RV Division for Performance Brokerage Services and Jon Couwenberg, Partner, were the exclusive advisors for this transaction.

Jesse Stopnitzky commented, "For nearly 4 decades, the Jordan family delivered on their commitment to excellence, earning countless awards and recognitions as one of the nation's leading Newmar dealers. We are honored to have been entrusted by the Jordan family to manage this lifetime milestone and ensure their best interests were protected through the complex selling process. Understanding and valuing the legacy our client built, we are proud to have identified the perfect buyer in General RV from a cultural and strategic fit. This transaction was consummated at an incredible speed, without any delays, which was a testament to the professionalism and sincerity of all parties involved. We wish Ronnie & Julie Jordan the enjoyable retirement they deserve and wish General RV tremendous success with the acquisition."

General RV Center out of Wixom, Michigan, is a premier, family-owned dealership group founded in 1962 by Abe Baidas. The group started from humble beginnings with a Mobil gas station, which later transformed into a small sales and manufacturing facility. It has since become one of the largest RV dealership groups in the country, employing over 2,000 team members across locations in Michigan, Ohio, Florida, Utah, Illinois, Pennsylvania, and Virginia, with a 150,000 square foot inspection facility in Indiana. The family legacy continues with Abe's son, Robert Baidas acting as Chief Executive Officer and Abe's grandson, Loren Baidas as President.

General RV supports its local community by donating tents to scout groups, working with Make-A-Wish families, and volunteering to clean up local playgrounds and parks. In addition, the Richard Baidas Memorial Scholarship Fund was created in 2006 to provide college scholarships to children and grandchildren of General RV employees. Since the program's inception, more than $1,000,000 of college scholarship funds have been awarded.

Loren Baidas, President of General RV Center, stated, "We have a great relationship with Jesse Stopnitzky at Performance Brokerage Services. We've completed two deals with him, and he's managed both transactions at a high level. From matching the right buyer and seller to navigating the unique challenges of each deal, he's a true professional and we enjoy working with him. Most importantly, he's honest and has integrity. He's the kind of person we want to work with."

Independence RV will remain at its current location at 12705 West Colonial Drive in Winter Garden, Florida.

About Performance Brokerage Services

Performance Brokerage Services, Inc. is North America's highest volume dealership brokerage firm, specializing in buy-sell activity for automotive, RV, commercial truck, powersports, and equipment dealerships.

With over 30 years of experience, 900 dealerships sold, and a 90% closing rate, the company's reputation is unmatched and governed by the utmost ethical conduct and integrity.

The company offers a unique approach by providing complimentary estimates of value with no upfront fees or retainer, no reimbursement of costs, and paid a success fee only after the transaction closes.

Headquartered in Irvine, California, and supported by 9 regional offices in Utah, Texas, Illinois, Florida, Virginia, Ohio, New Jersey, Alberta and Ontario, clients benefit from national exposure with local representation.

As trusted and respected experts in the field, the company utilizes an extensive network of industry related attorneys, accountants, hundreds of registered buyers, and longstanding relationships with various vehicle manufacturers.

For more information about the services offered by Performance Brokerage Services, visit https://performancebrokerageservices.com.

