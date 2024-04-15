Performance Brokerage Services Advises on the Sale of Jim Taylor Motors in Fort Benton, Montana from Mike Schneider to Wolfe Automotive Group

"Working with Rob from Performance Brokerage Services was an exceptional experience from start to finish. We truly appreciate his professionalism and would highly recommend his services to anyone looking to navigate the complexities of dealership acquisitions." - Lachlan Griffiths, CFO Post this

Over the last 5 years, Performance Brokerage Services has advised on the sale of over 300 dealerships, making it the highest volume dealership brokerage firm in North America. John Mecham, Senior Partner, and Jonny Mecham, Partner of the Rocky Mountain Office of Performance Brokerage Services represented the seller, and Rob Armstrong, Senior Partner of the Canadian Office of Performance Brokerage Services represented the buyer.

After the sale, John Mecham commented, "It was a pleasure having the opportunity to work with all parties on this transaction. In our business, anytime we come across a buyer and seller that are simply good people, a solution for both can always be found. Mike Schneider of Jim Taylor Motors was an excellent seller to work with, showing patience throughout what can be a long process. We also had the opportunity to work closely alongside the buyer's advisor, Rob Armstrong, and the Wolfe Automotive Group, who proved to be diligent and fair buyers. We are eager to see where the Wolfe's go from here after completing their first expansion into the United States, and wish Mike all the very best in his future endeavors."

Rob Armstrong added, "Having the opportunity to work closely with the Wolfe Automotive Group was a true pleasure. They are true professionals and worked very efficiently and persistently throughout the process. It is clear why they are so successful in Canada, and I look forward to supporting them in their success as they grow in the United States."

Wolfe Automotive Group, founded by F.J. Wolfe in 1921, spans over a remarkable 100-year tenure. For four generations, the Wolfe family has carried on the deeply rooted business core values of trust and integrity. F.J. built the iconic Edmonton Motors, the oldest Chevrolet and Cadillac dealership in western Canada. The business has grown to operate five dealership locations across northern and southern Alberta, and two locations in the United States.

Lachlan Griffiths, Chief Financial Officer of Wolfe Automotive Group shared, "Working with Rob from Performance Brokerage Services was an exceptional experience from start to finish. His expertise and dedication made the process of sourcing and purchasing Jim Taylor Motors smooth and efficient. His attention to our needs and commitment to our success were evident throughout every step of the transaction. We truly appreciate his professionalism and would highly recommend his services to anyone looking to navigate the complexities of dealership acquisitions. Thank you for helping us achieve our goals!"

Jim Taylor Motors will remain at its current locations, 2520 & 2500 Saint Charles Street in Fort Benton, Montana, and will be renamed Wolfe Chevrolet GMC of Fort Benton and Wolfe Ford of Fort Benton accordingly.

