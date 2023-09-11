Performance Brokerage Services Advises on the Sale of Kia of Grand Rapids in Michigan to Fox Motors

"From the moment the Performance team presented us with this opportunity, we knew we were in good and capable hands. We look forward to working with their team again in the future." - Diane R. Maher, Fox Motors President & Chief Operating Officer Tweet this

Over the last 5 years, Performance Brokerage Services has advised on the sale of over 300 dealerships, making it the highest volume dealership brokerage firm in North America. In 2022, the company consummated 92 transactions, marking a record-breaking year. Mark Shackelford, Partner and Paul Kechnie, Senior Partner of the Texas & Midwest Offices for Performance Brokerage Services, were the exclusive advisors for this transaction.

Shackelford commented, "Congratulations to Fox Motors on their new acquisition of Kia of Grand Rapids from Jesse Liechty. It was a pleasure working with both parties, making this a smooth and expedient transaction. The dealership will operate under the new name of Fox Kia North!"

Fox Motors is currently ranked #54 on Automotive News Top 150 Dealership Groups, with new vehicle sales of 14,457 units in 2022. The acquisition of Fox Kia North adds a second Grand Rapids Kia dealership to their portfolio. Fox Kia has been in operation for over 17 years, allowing Fox Motors expertise in the West Michigan market to be utilized at Fox Kia North.

Fox Motors President & Chief Operating Officer, Diane R. Maher, shared, "Our team at Fox Motors greatly appreciated the professionalism and diligence exhibited by the Performance Brokerage Services Team on our recent acquisition of Kia North of Grand Rapids from Liechty Auto Group. This new dealership is an important addition to the Fox Motors portfolio, and we give credit to Performance for making it happen. From the moment the Performance team presented us with this opportunity, we knew we were in good and capable hands. Working with Paul Kechnie, Mark Shackelford and Mark Shackelford, Jr. was a pleasure. We look forward to working with their team again in the future."

Kia of Grand Rapids, renamed Fox Kia North, will remain at its current location at 4575 Plainfield Avenue NE in Grand Rapids, Michigan.

Liechty Auto Group was represented by Jason A. Forbus at Davidson, Davidson, Umbach & Forbus, LLC in Auburn, Alabama.

About Performance Brokerage Services

Performance Brokerage Services, Inc. is North America's highest volume dealership brokerage firm, specializing in buy-sell activity for automotive, RV, commercial truck, powersports, and equipment dealerships.

With over 30 years of experience, 900 dealerships sold, and a 90% closing rate, the company's reputation is unmatched and governed by the utmost ethical conduct and integrity.

The company offers a unique approach by providing complimentary estimates of value with no upfront fees or retainer, no reimbursement of costs, and paid a success fee only after the transaction closes.

Headquartered in Irvine, California, and supported by 9 regional offices in Utah, Texas, Illinois, Florida, Virginia, Ohio, New Jersey, Alberta and Ontario, clients benefit from national exposure with local representation.

As trusted and respected experts in the field, the company utilizes an extensive network of industry related attorneys, accountants, hundreds of registered buyers, and longstanding relationships with various vehicle manufacturers.

For more information about the services offered by Performance Brokerage Services, visit https://performancebrokerageservices.com.

Media Contact

Mark Shackelford, Performance Brokerage Services, 330-825-3754, [email protected], https://performancebrokerageservices.com/

Twitter Facebook

SOURCE Performance Brokerage Services