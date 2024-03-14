Performance Brokerage Services Advises on the Sale of Maple City Dodge in Hornell, New York from Gary Harwood to Young Park

"Gershon Rosenzweig and Matt Wilkins were invaluable assets in facilitating the sale of my dealership. I would highly recommend anyone considering selling to seek their guidance." Gary Harwood, Owner Post this

After the sale, Gary Harwood, Owner of Maple City Dodge commented, "Gershon Rosenzweig and Matt Wilkins were invaluable assets in facilitating the sale of my dealership. It was of utmost importance to me that they identified the right buyer who would continue the legacy of our business, and they exceeded all our expectations. I would highly recommend anyone considering selling to seek their guidance. They did a tremendous job working with the buyer to ensure we made it to a smooth closing."

Over the last 5 years, Performance Brokerage Services has advised on the sale of over 300 dealerships, making it the highest volume dealership brokerage firm in North America. Gershon Rosenzweig, Senior Partner, and Matt Wilkins, Partner, of the Northeast Office for Performance Brokerage Services were the exclusive advisors for this transaction.

After the sale, Matt Wilkins stated, "We had the pleasure of working with Gary Harwood as he looked to retire after establishing Maple City Dodge as a family name in Hornell, New York. Gary and his team have a tremendous track record of success, and we knew we had to find the right person to continue his legacy." Wilkins added, "From the first call we had with Young Park, we knew we had met a future star. On top of Young's incredibly impressive prior experience in the automotive industry, he also had the drive and willingness to do whatever it took to become a dealer on his own. While we enjoy every one of our deals, having the opportunity to work with Young and help him realize his dream of becoming a dealer was truly special. We know this is just the first of many, and look forward to seeing all of Young's future successes!"

Young Park shared, "My journey started 36 years ago, and throughout that journey, I've had the privilege of meeting some great individuals that have made a tremendous impact on my career, paving the way to much success. So, when the time came to start my new journey in creating my own generational prosperity and legacy, I started the search to find a strong and well-respected brokerage. The search ended when I was introduced to Matt Wilkins with Performance Brokerage Services. The moment we connected with Matt, he truly embodied all the things that were important to me, and he immediately started working to help identify opportunities. And along the way, he has not only advised and guided me to my first purchase, but has taken the time to connect me with others to fulfill my goal of ownership. I can, with the upmost respect and confidence, not only recommend Matt, but also encourage all those that have shared the same goals of ownership to take the bold steps and move forward, knowing that choosing Matt will be the right decision and will give you the individual you want in your corner."

Maple City Dodge will be renamed Maple City Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram and will remain at its current location at 7543 Airport Road in Hornell, New York.

About Performance Brokerage Services

Performance Brokerage Services, Inc. is North America's highest volume dealership brokerage firm, specializing in buy-sell activity for automotive, RV, commercial truck, powersports, and equipment dealerships.

With over 30 years of experience, 900 dealerships sold, and a 90% closing rate, the company's reputation is unmatched and governed by the utmost ethical conduct and integrity.

The company offers a unique approach by providing complimentary estimates of value with no upfront fees or retainer, no reimbursement of costs, and paid a success fee only after the transaction closes.

Headquartered in Irvine, California, and supported by 9 regional offices in Utah, Texas, Illinois, Florida, Virginia, Ohio, New Jersey, Alberta and Ontario, clients benefit from national exposure with local representation.

As trusted and respected experts in the field, the company utilizes an extensive network of industry related attorneys, accountants, hundreds of registered buyers, and longstanding relationships with various vehicle manufacturers.

For more information about the services offered by Performance Brokerage Services, visit https://performancebrokerageservices.com.

Media Contact

Matt Wilkins, Performance Brokerage Services, 848.800.6174, [email protected], https://performancebrokerageservices.com/

Twitter

SOURCE Performance Brokerage Services