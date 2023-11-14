Performance Brokerage Services Advises on the Sale of Master Marine and Outdoor Living RV in San Antonio, Texas to Ron Hoover RV & Marine Centers

"Working with two first-class companies, we were able to maintain good faith negotiations and enjoy a seamless transaction." - Jon Couwenberg, Performance Brokerage Services Post this

Over the last 5 years, Performance Brokerage Services has advised on the sale of over 300 dealerships, making it the highest volume dealership brokerage firm in North America. In 2022, the company consummated 92 transactions, marking a record-breaking year. Jesse Stopnitzky, Co-Owner and Director of the RV & Marine Divisions for Performance Brokerage Services and Jon Couwenberg, Partner, were the exclusive advisors for this transaction.

Jon Couwenberg commented, "It was an absolute pleasure to represent George Noyes in the sale of his business. In these life-changing events, it is often important to our clients that the buyer maintains their legacy and company culture. We are confident that Ron Hoover RV & Marine Centers will add upon all that George has built over 25 years. Working with two first-class companies, we were able to maintain good faith negotiations and enjoy a seamless transaction. We appreciate George entrusting our firm with managing the highly delicate sale of his business and wish the Hoover family much success with their acquisition."

Ron Hoover RV & Marine Centers was established in 1987 and has been family-owned and operated for 36 years. With over a dozen dealership locations spanning across Texas, they have grown to become one of Texas' largest RV dealership groups in the country.

Master Marine and Outdoor Living RV will both remain at their current locations on West Loop 1604 North in San Antonio, Texas.

About Performance Brokerage Services

Performance Brokerage Services, Inc. is North America's highest volume dealership brokerage firm, specializing in buy-sell activity for automotive, RV, commercial truck, powersports, and equipment dealerships.

With over 30 years of experience, 900 dealerships sold, and a 90% closing rate, the company's reputation is unmatched and governed by the utmost ethical conduct and integrity.

The company offers a unique approach by providing complimentary estimates of value with no upfront fees or retainer, no reimbursement of costs, and paid a success fee only after the transaction closes.

Headquartered in Irvine, California, and supported by 9 regional offices in Utah, Texas, Illinois, Florida, Virginia, Ohio, New Jersey, Alberta and Ontario, clients benefit from national exposure with local representation.

As trusted and respected experts in the field, the company utilizes an extensive network of industry related attorneys, accountants, hundreds of registered buyers, and longstanding relationships with various vehicle manufacturers.

For more information about the services offered by Performance Brokerage Services, visit https://performancebrokerageservices.com.

