Performance Brokerage Services Advises on the Sale of McGee Storage & Handling in Norcross, Georgia from McGee Storage & Handling to Toyota Material Handling Systems

"If you're considering selling your distributorship and seeking a dedicated team that will diligently work to meet your goals, we wholeheartedly recommend reaching out to Performance Brokerage Services." - Janelle Anderson, CEO/Co-Owner at McGee Storage & Handling Post this

Kirk Anderson, President and Co-Owner commented, "Pat Albero and the entire team at Performance Brokerage Services have earned our professional endorsement and personal thanks. From beginning to end, Pat and his team were unwavering in their support of our family, providing vital guidance every step of the way. Their extensive knowledge and expertise were evident from the start, leading to the successful identification of a buyer who truly appreciated the value of our business, our 25-year history, and our sincere desire to preserve our strong reputation for the benefit of customers and industry partners for many years to come."

Janelle Anderson, Chief Executive Officer and Co-Owner added, "With Pat's assistance, we achieved the true value of our company, while also ensuring a secure future for our employees. If you're considering selling your distributorship and seeking a dedicated team that will diligently work to meet your goals, we wholeheartedly recommend reaching out to Performance Brokerage Services. We're thankful for their excellent work!"

Over the last 5 years, Performance Brokerage Services has advised on the sale of over 300 dealerships, making it the highest volume dealership brokerage firm in North America. Dan Argiro and Patrick Albero, Senior Partners of the Equipment Division & Commercial Truck Divisions for Performance Brokerage Services were the exclusive advisors for this transaction.

Patrick Albero commented, "I am proud to have been a part of the union between two prominent material handling equipment distributors in Atlanta. This strategic acquisition has not only fortified the foundation of Toyota Material Handling Systems, but also showcased their commitment to being a leading provider of systems integration and warehouse design. The Atlanta market is now poised to benefit from an unparalleled synergy, ensuring that clients receive top-notch material handling solutions and exceptional service. With extensive experience in the material handling industry, this journey has not only been professionally gratifying, but has also reaffirmed my belief in the transformative power of strategic growth through mergers and acquisitions. I eagerly anticipate witnessing the continued success that this union will undoubtedly bring to the material handling landscape in the Atlanta market and beyond."

Toyota Material Handling Systems (TMHS) began as a forklift service organization in 1973. Four years later, they partnered with Toyota, steadily growing their business each year. They offer warehousing, distribution, supply chain, and material handling solutions. TMHS is an authorized dealer in metro Atlanta and northern Georgia, representing and supporting Toyota Forklift.

Following the sale, Lee Smith, Owner of Toyota Material Handling Systems commented, "It was a pleasure working with Performance Brokerage Services, and I can confidently say they are true experts in their field. Their knowledge, experience, and professionalism made the acquisition process seamless and straightforward. Their communication throughout the entire process was exceptional, and they kept us informed and updated at every stage. I would highly recommend Performance Brokerage Services to any dealer looking to sell their dealership, and we look forward to working with their team again in the future."

McGee Storage & Handling will remain at its current location at 4467 Park Drive, Suite C in Norcross, Georgia.

About Performance Brokerage Services

Performance Brokerage Services, Inc. is North America's highest volume dealership brokerage firm, specializing in buy-sell activity for automotive, RV, commercial truck, powersports, and equipment dealerships.

With over 30 years of experience, 900 dealerships sold, and a 90% closing rate, the company's reputation is unmatched and governed by the utmost ethical conduct and integrity.

The company offers a unique approach by providing complimentary estimates of value with no upfront fees or retainer, no reimbursement of costs, and paid a success fee only after the transaction closes.

Headquartered in Irvine, California, and supported by 9 regional offices in Utah, Texas, Illinois, Florida, Virginia, Ohio, New Jersey, Alberta and Ontario, clients benefit from national exposure with local representation.

As trusted and respected experts in the field, the company utilizes an extensive network of industry related attorneys, accountants, hundreds of registered buyers, and longstanding relationships with various vehicle manufacturers.

For more information about the services offered by Performance Brokerage Services, visit https://performancebrokerageservices.com.

Media Contact

Patrick Albero, Performance Brokerage Service, 703.937.1004, [email protected], https://performancebrokerageservices.com/

Twitter Facebook

SOURCE Performance Brokerage Service