Performance Brokerage Services Advises on the Sale of Nissan of Tustin in Tustin, California from Tim Hutcherson to David Massoudi

Over the last 5 years, Performance Brokerage Services has advised on the sale of over 300 dealerships, making it the highest volume dealership brokerage firm in North America. Jason Stopnitzky, Co-Founder of Performance Brokerage Services was the exclusive advisor for this transaction.

After the sale, Jason Stopnitzky commented, "This transaction was particularly special to me. David and Tim are not only valued business associates, but also close, personal friends. Throughout the process, both conducted themselves with the utmost integrity and professionalism, setting an exemplary standard of ethical conduct that would impress anyone observing the transaction." Stopnitzky added, "I also want to extend my heartfelt thanks to Leslie Chayo, who provided excellent counsel for David, and James Barone, who represented Tim with great diligence and expertise. Their contributions were invaluable in ensuring a smooth and successful transition. It was truly an honor for me and our entire team at Performance Brokerage Services to facilitate this transaction.

Mass Auto Group operates 5 dealership locations across Southern California representing Nissan, Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, and RAM. David Massoudi, President of Mass Auto Group shared, "Honesty, knowledge, and integrity are very important attributes one must have in any business. I have worked with Jason Stopnitzky on several deals, and it has truly been a pleasure working with him on every level. He anticipates every element of a deal and addresses them in advance in an incredibly honest and seamless way. I will continue to work with him on my future deals. It's been a great experience working with Performance Brokerage Services and I would recommend this company regardless of whether you are on the buyer or seller side."

Tim Hutcherson was represented by James Barone at Ferruzzo & Ferruzzo, LLP in Newport Beach, California.

David Massoudi was represented by Leslie E. Chayo at the Law Offices of Leslie E. Chayo in Beverly Hills, California.

Nissan of Tustin will remain at its current location at 30 Auto Center Drive in Tustin, California.

About Performance Brokerage Services

Performance Brokerage Services, Inc. is North America's highest volume dealership brokerage firm, specializing in buy-sell activity for automotive, RV, commercial truck, powersports, and equipment dealerships.

With over 30 years of experience, 900 dealerships sold, and a 90% closing rate, the company's reputation is unmatched and governed by the utmost ethical conduct and integrity.

The company offers a unique approach by providing complimentary estimates of value with no upfront fees or retainer, no reimbursement of costs, and paid a success fee only after the transaction closes.

Headquartered in Irvine, California, and supported by 9 regional offices in Utah, Texas, Illinois, Florida, Virginia, Ohio, New Jersey, Alberta and Ontario, clients benefit from national exposure with local representation.

As trusted and respected experts in the field, the company utilizes an extensive network of industry related attorneys, accountants, hundreds of registered buyers, and longstanding relationships with various vehicle manufacturers.

For more information about the services offered by Performance Brokerage Services, visit https://performancebrokerageservices.com.

Media Contact

Jason Stopnitzky, Performance Brokerage Services, 949.309.2815, [email protected], https://performancebrokerageservices.com/

