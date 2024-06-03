Performance Brokerage Services Advises on the Sale of Orchid Isle Auto Center in Hilo and Kailua-Kona, Hawaii from Joe Hanley to Steve Marshall Group

Performance Brokerage Services, the leader in dealership buy-sell activity, announces the sale of Orchid Isle Auto Center in Hilo and Kailua-Kona, Hawaii from Joe Hanley to the Steve Marshall Group

IRVINE, Calif., June 3, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Performance Brokerage Services, North America's highest volume dealership brokerage firm, is pleased to announce the sale of Orchid Isle Auto Center in Hilo and Kailua-Kona, Hawaii from Joe Hanley to the Steve Marshall Group.

Orchid Isle Auto Center has been family-owned and operated for over 40 years. Orchid Isle Auto Center operates two Ford dealerships, one on the west side of the Big Island of Hawaii, and another on the east side.

Over the last 5 years, Performance Brokerage Services has advised on the sale of over 300 dealerships, making it the highest volume dealership brokerage firm in North America. Jason Stopnitzky, Co-Founder of Performance Brokerage Services and Rob Armstrong, Senior Partner of the Canadian Headquarters were the exclusive advisors for this transaction.

After the sale, Jason Stopnitzky commented, "We would like to thank Joe Hanley for putting his faith in us to guide him through the sale of Orchid Isle Auto Center. I have known Joe for many years and have always appreciated his values and commitment to his team and his community. It was a pleasure to facilitate this transaction and work alongside such consummate professionals. We wish the Steve Marshall Group much success with the acquisition and congratulate them on their breakthrough into the U.S. market."

Steve Marshall Group is a Canadian automotive retailer founded in 1966 in Campbell River, British Columbia. Founder and President, Steve Marshall, opened his first Ford dealership when he was just 19 years old. The Steve Marshall Group now operates 11 dealership locations across Canada and the United States.

Orchid Isle Auto Center will remain at its current locations at 1030 Kanoelehua Avenue in Hilo, Hawaii and 76-6319 Kuakini Highway in Kona, Hawaii.

