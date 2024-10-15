Performance Brokerage Services Advises on the Sale of Patriot Chevrolet GMC in Ardmore, Oklahoma from Patriot Auto Group

"As this was our first sale, Eric Scott and his team's support were essential in guiding us through the process. Eric was great to work with and I appreciate his professionalism and patience." - Tatton Manning, Patriot Auto Group Post this

Patriot Auto Group's commitment to philanthropy is evident in its support of over 250 community and charitable events each year. In 2019, Patriot Auto Group launched the Student of the Year program, which awards a new car to a student recognized for their community service and academic excellence.

After the sale, Tatton shared, "I met Eric Scott with Performance Brokerage Services last year when we were on the buy-side of a dealership. Following the purchase, Eric reached out to me, and we decided to list our Chevrolet GMC store with him. Eric and his team at Performance Brokerage Services were professional and diligent, guiding us through the various stages of the transaction and providing valuable feedback. As this was our first sale, Eric and his team's support were essential in guiding us through the process. Eric was great to work with and I appreciate his professionalism and patience."

Over the last 5 years, Performance Brokerage Services has advised on the sale of over 300 dealerships, making it the highest volume dealership brokerage firm in North America. Paul Kechnie, Senior Partner, Eric Scott, Partner, and Adam Scott, Partner of the Texas & Midwest Office for Performance Brokerage Services were the exclusive sell-side advisors for this transaction.

Eric Scott shared, "This was our second successful transaction with Patriot Auto Group, and just like the first, it was a true pleasure working with Tatton Manning and his team. Tatton consistently delivers on his commitments and operates with the highest integrity. His team embodies the values we at Performance Brokerage Services are proud to uphold. We look forward to continuing our successful partnership and supporting their growing dealership portfolio."

Jeremy Hodge grew up in Idabel, Oklahoma, where his grandfather, James Hodge, owned the local Ford dealership. It was there that Jeremy developed his passion for the car business, gaining experience in every department of the dealership. He graduated from the University of Arkansas at Little Rock, where he earned a Bachelor of Business Administration in Marketing in 2004. He then returned to Ardmore, Oklahoma, where he served as Sales Manager and General Manager at Toyota of Ardmore. In 2013, he purchased the dealership, which has consistently earned Toyota's prestigious President's Award for the past decade. Jeremy now oversees four dealership locations in Sallisaw and Ardmore, Oklahoma.

Patriot Chevrolet GMC will be renamed Jeremy Hodge Chevrolet GMC and will remain at its current location at 1540 North Rockford Road in Ardmore, Oklahoma.

About Performance Brokerage Services

Performance Brokerage Services, Inc. is North America's highest volume dealership brokerage firm, specializing in buy-sell activity for automotive, RV, commercial truck, powersports, and equipment dealerships.

With over 30 years of experience, 900 dealerships sold, and a 90% closing rate, the company's reputation is unmatched and governed by the utmost ethical conduct and integrity.

The company offers a unique approach by providing complimentary estimates of value with no upfront fees or retainer, no reimbursement of costs, and paid a success fee only after the transaction closes.

Headquartered in Irvine, California, and supported by 9 regional offices in Utah, Texas, Illinois, Florida, Virginia, Ohio, New Jersey, Alberta and Ontario, clients benefit from national exposure with local representation.

As trusted and respected experts in the field, the company utilizes an extensive network of industry related attorneys, accountants, hundreds of registered buyers, and longstanding relationships with various vehicle manufacturers.

For more information about the services offered by Performance Brokerage Services, visit https://performancebrokerageservices.com.

Media Contact

Paul Kechnie, Performance Brokerage Services, 512.839.5250, [email protected], https://performancebrokerageservices.com/

Twitter

SOURCE Performance Brokerage Services