Performance Brokerage Services Advises on the Sale of Pikes Peak Traveland RV in Colorado Springs, Colorado from the Biles Family to Jeff Taylor

Tim Biles, President of Pikes Peak Traveland RV commented, "We would like to thank Jesse Stopnitzky from Performance Brokerage Service for helping us sell our dealership and for identifying a buyer who is going to carry on my father's legacy by taking care of the customers and being a staple in the community. Jesse was more than a broker. He genuinely cared about the outcome and treated us like family. Through the sale, Jesse was always available to help with negotiations, moral support, and talking me off ledges. Jesse has extensive knowledge in dealership brokerage and his strength is in buy-sell negotiations. This resulted in a win-win for my family and the new owners. Thank you to Jesse for his hard work in helping our sale be a success. If you are considering a sale of your business, we highly recommend Performance Brokerage Services as they are industry experts, highly professional, and trustworthy."

Pikes Peak Traveland RV is situated on the corner of U.S. Route 24 (via Platte Avenue) and Wooten Road, located less than 15 minutes away from Downtown Colorado Springs. Pikes Peak Traveland RV is a proud member of the Route 66 RV Network, the largest RV Dealer Network in North America.

Over the last 5 years, Performance Brokerage Services has advised on the sale of over 300 dealerships, making it the highest volume dealership brokerage firm in North America. Jesse Stopnitzky, Co-Owner and Director of the RV Division for Performance Brokerage Services and Bruce Marcia, Partner, were the exclusive advisors for this transaction.

Jesse Stopnitzky commented, "It was a true honor to have represented Tim and Traci Biles in the sale of their family's business, as the Biles family are pioneers in the RV industry with a deep history of RV advocacy. We wish Tim and Traci an enjoyable and relaxing retirement. We are also proud to have successfully identified the ideal purchaser in Jeff Taylor, who was a gentleman throughout the entire process and is sure to carry on the 40-year legacy established by Randy Biles. We wish Jeff tremendous success with the acquisition."

Jeff Taylor, President of Pikes Peak RV and industry veteran with over 30 years of automotive experience stated, "We had the pleasure of working with Jesse Stopnitzky from Performance Brokerage Services on the purchase of our RV dealership in Colorado Springs. We had known of their firm for many years in the automotive industry and as expected, the experience was first-class. Jesse was highly responsive and professional, and assisted with anything we needed. We look forward to working with them again in the future."

The Biles Family was represented by Steve Mulliken of Mulliken Weiner Berg & Jolivet in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

Jeff Taylor was represented by Randy Earnest of Fairfield and Woods P.C. in Denver, Colorado.

Pikes Peak Traveland RV will be renamed Pikes Peak RV and will remain at its current location 4815 East Platte Ave in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

Performance Brokerage Services, Inc. is North America's highest volume dealership brokerage firm, specializing in buy-sell activity for automotive, RV, commercial truck, powersports, and equipment dealerships.

With over 30 years of experience, 900 dealerships sold, and a 90% closing rate, the company's reputation is unmatched and governed by the utmost ethical conduct and integrity.

The company offers a unique approach by providing complimentary estimates of value with no upfront fees or retainer, no reimbursement of costs, and paid a success fee only after the transaction closes.

Headquartered in Irvine, California, and supported by 9 regional offices in Utah, Texas, Illinois, Florida, Virginia, Ohio, New Jersey, Alberta and Ontario, clients benefit from national exposure with local representation.

As trusted and respected experts in the field, the company utilizes an extensive network of industry related attorneys, accountants, hundreds of registered buyers, and longstanding relationships with various vehicle manufacturers.

For more information about the services offered by Performance Brokerage Services, visit https://performancebrokerageservices.com.

Jesse Stopnitzky, Performance Brokerage Services, 949.309.2851

