Performance Brokerage Services Advises on the Sale of Power GM, a Chevrolet GMC Dealership in Calcutta, Ohio to Bob Davis

Mark Shackelford Sr. commented, "It was our pleasure to work with Bob Davis on the sale of Power GM, and we are very excited for Bob, and his son, Rob, in their new venture in Calcutta, Ohio. This is Bob's second purchase, and we look forward to working with him in the future."

For over two decades, Bob Davis has owned Fairway Ford in Canfield, Ohio, now expanding into Calcutta, Ohio. Bob Davis stated, "When purchasing our new Chevrolet/GMC dealership, we worked exclusively with Mark Shackleford, Sr. and Mark Shackleford, Jr. from Performance Brokerage Services. They made the purchase extremely smooth. I felt well-informed throughout the entire process. Any questions that came up were handled very promptly. Their knowledge of the buy/sell process was outstanding, and made this a very enjoyable experience. I would definitely call on them for future acquisitions. Thank you Mark and Mark!"

Power GM will be renamed Fairway Chevrolet GMC and will remain at its current location at 15482 State Route 170 in Calcutta, Ohio.

