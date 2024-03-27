Performance Brokerage Services Advises on the Sale of RV World in Ramsey, Minnesota from Darren & Corrine Mann to Markquart Family RV & Auto

"We had the pleasure of engaging Jesse Stopnitzky from Performance Brokerage Services. He was instrumental in aligning our family's dealership with the right buyer. If you are considering buying or selling an RV dealership, I highly recommend Jesse Stopnitzky and PBS." - Darren Mann of RV World Post this

Darren Mann of RV World shared, "We had the pleasure of engaging Jesse Stopnitzky from Performance Brokerage Services. He was instrumental in aligning our family's dealership with the right buyer. He was always available and highly responsive. We share similar values of honesty and integrity, which helped assure me that my best interests were always at the forefront of his actions. If you are considering buying or selling an RV dealership, I highly recommend Jesse Stopnitzky and Performance Brokerage Services."

Over the last 5 years, Performance Brokerage Services has advised on the sale of over 300 dealerships, making it the highest volume dealership brokerage firm in North America. Jesse Stopnitzky, Co-Owner and Director of the RV Division for Performance Brokerage Services and Jon Couwenberg, Partner, were the exclusive advisors for this transaction.

Jesse Stopnitzky commented, "We would like to thank Darren and Corrine Mann for putting their faith in us to guide them on the sale of their dealership. Since we first engaged, Darren was hoping to identify a buyer that would continue to exemplify the company's slogan, 'Through honesty and integrity, we will build lasting relationships.' Having worked with the Markquart family in the automotive industry and experiencing their implementation of these same values, it was natural for us to contact them on this opportunity. The Markquart family said what they would do and never deviated from their commitments. They are a first-class organization, and we wish them tremendous success with the acquisition. This transaction is another example of the trend we have witnessed in recent years, where automotive dealers are looking for avenues to diversify and de-risk their portfolios by developing new verticals in the RV industry."

Markquart Family RV & Auto has been in business for over 50 years. The Markquart story began in Jackson, Minnesota, where founder Ed Markquart started selling cars out of a gas station. Ed's son, Lee, joined the business and in 1970, purchased a Pontiac Oldsmobile Cadillac dealership in the Eau Clair area. Currently, the company operates a dozen automotive, RV, and marine dealerships. Lee's sons, David and John, and John's son, Charlee, oversee their family's fourth generation company. The group operates under the principle that every recreational vehicle should be an extension of one's home.

Markquart Family RV & Auto supports their local community by providing donations and sponsorships to non-profit organizations and clubs that enhance the communities of Minnesota and Wisconsin.

Charlee Markquart of Markquart Family RV & Auto stated, "Jesse Stopnitzky was a pleasure to deal with. The team at Performance Brokerage Services is trustworthy and very professional."

RV World will remain at its current location at 7405 U.S. Highway 10 in Ramsey, Minnesota and will be renamed Markquart RV Ramsey.

About Performance Brokerage Services

Performance Brokerage Services, Inc. is North America's highest volume dealership brokerage firm, specializing in buy-sell activity for automotive, RV, commercial truck, powersports, and equipment dealerships.

With over 30 years of experience, 900 dealerships sold, and a 90% closing rate, the company's reputation is unmatched and governed by the utmost ethical conduct and integrity.

The company offers a unique approach by providing complimentary estimates of value with no upfront fees or retainer, no reimbursement of costs, and paid a success fee only after the transaction closes.

Headquartered in Irvine, California, and supported by 9 regional offices in Utah, Texas, Illinois, Florida, Virginia, Ohio, New Jersey, Alberta and Ontario, clients benefit from national exposure with local representation.

As trusted and respected experts in the field, the company utilizes an extensive network of industry related attorneys, accountants, hundreds of registered buyers, and longstanding relationships with various vehicle manufacturers.

For more information about the services offered by Performance Brokerage Services, visit https://performancebrokerageservices.com.

