Performance Brokerage Services Advises on the Sale of South Lake Motors, Inc. in Rice Lake, Wisconsin from Aaron Resnick to Link Auto & RV

"From start to finish Paul Kechnie and Emily Bourne of Performance Brokerage Services were great! They listened and were engaged and helpful. A great experience!" - Aaron Resnick, Owner

Over the last 5 years, Performance Brokerage Services has advised on the sale of over 300 dealerships, making it the highest volume dealership brokerage firm in North America. Paul Kechnie, Senior Partner, Emily Bourne, Partner, and Matt Willis, Partner of the Texas & Midwest Offices for Performance Brokerage Services were the exclusive advisors for this transaction.

Emily Bourne commented, "We had the pleasure of assisting Aaron Resnick in the sale of his dealership. From our initial conversations with Aaron, we were able to find a buyer that achieved his goals and ensured his staff and the Rice Lake community were in good hands."

Link Auto & RV is a family-owned dealership group that has been serving northwestern Wisconsin and Twin Ports since 1946. Link Auto & RV has four dealership locations, including Link Ford and Link Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram in Rice Lake, and Link Ford and Link RV Direct in Minong, Wisconsin.

South Lake Motors, Inc. will be renamed Link Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram and will remain at its current location at 1931 South Main Street in Rice Lake, Wisconsin.

About Performance Brokerage Services

Performance Brokerage Services, Inc. is North America's highest volume dealership brokerage firm, specializing in buy-sell activity for automotive, RV, commercial truck, powersports, and equipment dealerships.

With over 30 years of experience, 900 dealerships sold, and a 90% closing rate, the company's reputation is unmatched and governed by the utmost ethical conduct and integrity.

The company offers a unique approach by providing complimentary estimates of value with no upfront fees or retainer, no reimbursement of costs, and paid a success fee only after the transaction closes.

Headquartered in Irvine, California, and supported by 9 regional offices in Utah, Texas, Illinois, Florida, Virginia, Ohio, New Jersey, Alberta and Ontario, clients benefit from national exposure with local representation.

As trusted and respected experts in the field, the company utilizes an extensive network of industry related attorneys, accountants, hundreds of registered buyers, and longstanding relationships with various vehicle manufacturers.

For more information about the services offered by Performance Brokerage Services, visit https://performancebrokerageservices.com.

