Performance Brokerage Services Advises on the Sale of Stoltzfus RV's and Marine of West Chester, Pennsylvania to General RV Center

"From matching the right buyer and seller to navigating the unique challenges of each deal, Jesse Stopnitzky with Performance Brokerage Services is a true professional and we enjoy working with him. - Loren Baidas, President of General RV Center Post this

With a commitment to customer satisfaction and a sincere dedication to the team responsible for the dealership's success, in 2007, Earl sold the company to an ESOP (Employee Ownership Stock Plan). Earl served as President for 46 years and held the position of Chairman of the Board. A pioneer in the industry, Earl received the James B. Summers Award in 2015 for his consistent and outstanding contribution to the RV Dealer Association and its dealer body. Earl's stepson, Bob Cox, served as President until the time of the sale.

Bob Cox shared, "It was a pleasure working with Jesse Stopnitzky and his family in finding a great home for our company. Jesse's experience and reputation in our industry made Performance Brokerage Services the perfect organization to identify the best suited buyer who will value and care for our employees. I am thankful for their services. I am also very excited for the future growth of our company and honored we are now part of the General Family."

Over the last 5 years, Performance Brokerage Services has advised on the sale of over 300 dealerships, making it the highest volume dealership brokerage firm in North America. Jesse Stopnitzky, Co-Owner and Director of the RV Division for Performance Brokerage Services and Jon Couwenberg, Partner, were the exclusive advisors for this transaction.

Jesse Stopnitzky commented, "The Stoltzfus name is highly regarded and well-respected in the RV industry, and Stoltzfus RV's and Marine is among the top dealerships nationwide. It was an honor to have been entrusted with managing the sale of such an iconic and historic dealership. We are proud to have identified the perfect buyer in General RV that will make for a strong cultural fit. Working with first-class organizations, the parties negotiated in good faith and adhered to strict confidentiality until the closing. This transaction was a true win-win for all parties involved."

General RV Center out of Wixom, Michigan, is a premier, family-owned dealership group founded in 1962 by Abe Baidas. The group started from humble beginnings with a Mobil gas station, which later transformed into a small sales and manufacturing facility. It has since become one of the largest RV dealership groups in the country, employing over 2,000 team members across locations in Michigan, Ohio, Florida, Utah, Illinois, Pennsylvania, and Virginia, with a 150,000 square foot inspection facility in Indiana. The family legacy continues with Abe's son, Robert Baidas acting as Chief Executive Officer and Abe's grandson, Loren Baidas as President.

General RV supports its local community by donating tents to scout groups, working with Make-A-Wish families, and volunteering to clean up local playgrounds and parks. In addition, the Richard Baidas Memorial Scholarship Fund was created in 2006 to provide college scholarships to children and grandchildren of General RV employees. Since the program's inception, more than $1,000,000 of college scholarship funds have been awarded.

Loren Baidas, President of General RV Center, stated, "We have a great relationship with Jesse Stopnitzky at Performance Brokerage Services. We've completed two deals with him, and he's managed both transactions at a high level. From matching the right buyer and seller to navigating the unique challenges of each deal, he's a true professional and we enjoy working with him. Most importantly, he's honest and has integrity. He's the kind of person we want to work with."

Stoltzfus RV's and Marine will be renamed General RV Center of West Chester and will remain at its current location at 1335 Wilmington Pike in West Chester, Pennsylvania.

About Performance Brokerage Services

Performance Brokerage Services, Inc. is North America's highest volume dealership brokerage firm, specializing in buy-sell activity for automotive, RV, commercial truck, powersports, and equipment dealerships.

With over 30 years of experience, 900 dealerships sold, and a 90% closing rate, the company's reputation is unmatched and governed by the utmost ethical conduct and integrity.

The company offers a unique approach by providing complimentary estimates of value with no upfront fees or retainer, no reimbursement of costs, and paid a success fee only after the transaction closes.

Headquartered in Irvine, California, and supported by 9 regional offices in Utah, Texas, Illinois, Florida, Virginia, Ohio, New Jersey, Alberta and Ontario, clients benefit from national exposure with local representation.

As trusted and respected experts in the field, the company utilizes an extensive network of industry related attorneys, accountants, hundreds of registered buyers, and longstanding relationships with various vehicle manufacturers.

For more information about the services offered by Performance Brokerage Services, visit https://performancebrokerageservices.com.

Media Contact

Jesse Stopnitzky, Performance Brokerage Services, 949.309.2851, [email protected], https://performancebrokerageservices.com/

Twitter Facebook

SOURCE Performance Brokerage Services