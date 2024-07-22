Performance Brokerage Services Advises on the Sale of Tom Heffernan Ford in Lake City, Minnesota from Tom and Marie Heffernan to Mosaic Auto Group

"Emily Bourne of Performance Brokerage Services was wonderful. She is very professional, easy to work with, and made the transaction process seamless." - Marie Heffernan, Tom Heffernan Ford Post this

Following the sale, Marie, Tom Heffernan's wife, remarked, "Emily Bourne of Performance Brokerage Services was wonderful. She is very professional, easy to work with, and made the transaction process seamless. Everything was very confidential, and until the final papers were signed, confidentiality was maintained. Emily and Performance Brokerage Services did an excellent job."

Over the last 5 years, Performance Brokerage Services has advised on the sale of over 300 dealerships, making it the highest volume dealership brokerage firm in North America. Paul Kechnie, Senior Partner, Emily Bourne, Partner, and Matt Willis, Partner of the Texas & Midwest Offices for Performance Brokerage Services were the exclusive advisors for this transaction.

Emily Bourne commented, "It was an honor to represent Tom and Marie Heffernan in the sale of their dealership. After 68 years with the Ford brand and 51 years as a dealer in Lake City, it is truly a privilege to help the Heffernans retire. From our initial conversations, Tom and Marie wanted to ensure we found someone that would take care of their employees and community. We were thrilled to find the perfect buyer with Moneer Nyazi of Mosaic Auto Group."

Mosaic Auto Group has three dealership locations in Minnesota, including Mosaic Chrysler of Zumbrota, Eide Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram of Zumbrota, and Mosaic Ford of Lake City. Owner of Mosaic Auto Group, Moneer Nyazi commented, "I enjoyed working with Paul and Emily of Performance Brokerage Services on another acquisition. I purchased my CDJR store from them, and since then, they have known that I hoped to add a Ford store in my market sometime in the future. Tom Heffernan Ford fit my criteria. I look forward to working as a member of the Lake City community and helping carry on the Heffernan's legacy."

Tom Heffernan Ford will be renamed Mosaic Ford Lake City and will remain at 310 North Lakeshore Drive in Lake City, Minnesota.

About Performance Brokerage Services

Performance Brokerage Services, Inc. is North America's highest volume dealership brokerage firm, specializing in buy-sell activity for automotive, RV, commercial truck, powersports, and equipment dealerships.

With over 30 years of experience, 900 dealerships sold, and a 90% closing rate, the company's reputation is unmatched and governed by the utmost ethical conduct and integrity.

The company offers a unique approach by providing complimentary estimates of value with no upfront fees or retainer, no reimbursement of costs, and paid a success fee only after the transaction closes.

Headquartered in Irvine, California, and supported by 9 regional offices in Utah, Texas, Illinois, Florida, Virginia, Ohio, New Jersey, Alberta and Ontario, clients benefit from national exposure with local representation.

As trusted and respected experts in the field, the company utilizes an extensive network of industry related attorneys, accountants, hundreds of registered buyers, and longstanding relationships with various vehicle manufacturers.

For more information about the services offered by Performance Brokerage Services, visit https://performancebrokerageservices.com.

Media Contact

Paul Kechnie, Performance Brokerage Services, 512.839.5250, [email protected] https://performancebrokerageservices.com

