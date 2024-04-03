Performance Brokerage Services Advises on the Sale of Universal Tractor Co. in Lakewood, Colorado from the McCarty family to Bob Howard Luxury Auto Group

"I wholeheartedly recommend Performance Brokerage Services to any dealer considering selling their dealership. We eagerly anticipate the opportunity to work with Pat Albero and his team again in the future." - Bob Howard, Owner of Bob Howard Luxury Auto Group Post this

After the sale, the McCarty family shared, "We extend heartfelt gratitude to Pat Albero and the entire Performance Brokerage Services team for their assistance in selling our family's dealership. Throughout the process, Pat and his team provided crucial guidance and strategic advice, demonstrating an unparalleled understanding of the industry. If you're considering selling your dealership and require expert assistance, we wholeheartedly recommend Performance Brokerage Services. Thank you, Pat Albero and the entire Performance Brokerage Services team."

Over the last 5 years, Performance Brokerage Services has advised on the sale of over 300 dealerships, making it the highest volume dealership brokerage firm in North America. Dan Argiro and Patrick Albero, Senior Partners of the Commercial Truck & Equipment Division for Performance Brokerage Services were the exclusive advisors for this transaction.

Pat Albero commented, "I am deeply honored to have advised the McCarty family throughout the successful sale of Universal Tractor. Throughout the entire transaction process, our primary goal was to find a buyer who could not only continue but also uphold the longstanding legacy of this family business, which has been a cornerstone of the Denver market for 74 years. After careful consideration, it became evident that Bob Howard and his team were the ideal fit. Their dedication to excellence and shared values makes them the perfect successors, and we are genuinely excited to witness their growth within the Kubota network. It's truly fulfilling to know that the legacy of Universal Tractor is in capable hands, ensuring its continued success for years to come."

Bob Howard Luxury Auto Group is a full-service luxury car dealership with Mercedes Benz and Volvo dealerships in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma and a Jaguar Land Rover dealership in Clear Lake, Texas. The group was established in 1999 and has remained under its current ownership since inception. Bob Howard, Owner of Bob Howard Luxury Auto Group shared, "It has been an absolute pleasure collaborating with Performance Brokerage Services. This marks our group's first entry into the Kubota network, and we couldn't be more pleased with the outcome. Performance Brokerage Services has proven to be true experts in their field. Their extensive knowledge, wealth of experience, and unwavering professionalism made the acquisition process incredibly smooth and straightforward. Their communication throughout the entire process was nothing short of exceptional, ensuring that we were informed and updated at every stage. I wholeheartedly recommend Performance Brokerage Services to any dealer considering selling their dealership. We eagerly anticipate the opportunity to work with Pat Albero and his team again in the future."

Universal Tractor Co. will be renamed Kubota of Denver and will remain at its current location at 815 Wadsworth Boulevard in Lakewood, Colorado.

